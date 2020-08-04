Transitioning from college to the workforce can be stressful and overwhelming under normal conditions. Transitioning during a global health and humanitarian crisis — that’s another hurdle entirely.
Estimates show that half of internships this summer evaporated due to the coronavirus. But many employers are moving internships online, and, whatever the environment, the goals of an internship remain unchanged — to provide students with a taste of a real working experience and employers with the opportunity to find great talent and build our hiring pipelines. For the foreseeable future, we’ll do it virtually.
There’s no question this poses unique challenges, but if any generation can succeed in this environment, it’s Gen Z.
My main message to this year’s class: Don’t be intimidated. This is an exciting and unique opportunity for you to rise to the occasion. Your employer will benefit from the knowledge and life experiences you bring to the role. As a generation, you’re already comfortable communicating through virtual platforms like Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok. You are uniquely positioned to thrive in a virtual environment, and with the right attitude, support and mentorship, your experience will be just as valuable.
Throughout your unique virtual internship, you can take steps to have the most success and make a positive impact:
• Create your own workspace: Have a designated area where you work each day so you can mimic an office environment and stay organized and focused. It needs to be quiet and free from distraction. For video meetings, dress professionally.
• Practice your daily routine: Start your day off with a routine and activities that enhance your physical and emotional wellness (which is especially important in the current environment). Make a clear end to your workday.
• Make sure your technology works: Give yourself extra time to ensure that all the technology needed for your job is installed and working properly. You don’t want to be distracted by troubleshooting technical issues.
• Communicate: If there’s one thing that’s needed in a virtual work environment, it’s impeccable communication. Be proactive in communicating on everything from project progress and deadlines to work challenges or obstacles.
• Schedule regular check-ins with your manager to discuss your experience, areas for improvement and tips for success. Leverage your employer’s mentorship programs, virtual networking sessions and other professional development opportunities.
• Be flexible: Many employees are taking on expanded or differing roles, and it can open you up to greater opportunity, even if it differs from your initial plan. Being a team player by showing a willingness to learn new skills shows real value to co-workers and management.
• Get to know your teammates: Ask to schedule informal calls or networking meetings with colleagues to help build relationships that will last beyond your internship.
Seek to gain exposure to leaders in your area of focus, complete meaningful projects, take advantage of networking opportunities and make the effort to connect with people.
An internship also gives you the opportunity to test and learn whether a company is a good culture fit for you in the future. At Bank of America, for example, our Student Leaders, interns and full-time campus hires represent the future of our company and are critical to fueling our diverse talent pipeline, and I’m proud of that commitment to continue hiring members of the rising generation at full pay during this global health and humanitarian crisis.
We’re all in this together. Never underestimate the power of a positive attitude and a collaborative, creative spirit.
Bill Lissau is Bank of America market president in Tulsa.
Featured video: