Bravos and bouquets to Mayor G.T. Bynum and the Tulsa City Council for taking a big step toward an adequate mask mandate.
With more Tulsans now wearing a mask in public, why do I say the Council merely took “a big step toward”? Because despite its virtues, the new mask ordinance falls short of what is needed.
Its most obvious flaw: the lack of a specified penalty. Without one, the ordinance is about as threatening to a potential violator as a butterfly is threatening to an angry hornet.
The already anemic deterrence of the ordinance is further weakened by the Tulsa Police Department’s amazing statement that disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace ordinances “are not applicable to a failure to wear a face covering.” And that “until a legal opinion is received, officers will not be dispatched to face covering . . . issues alone nor to those calls not made by a property or business owner.”
Whatever the content of any future legal opinion, it is hard to believe that Tulsa’s penalty-vague mask ordinance will pose enough clout to frighten a flea.
Fine phobia? As reported by the Tulsa World, City Councilor Lori Decter Wright said she and most of her colleagues “did not feel comfortable fining people who violated the face mask ordinance.” OK, but what punishment other than a fine would fit the offense? A mild flogging? Or maybe having to watch a bad movie?
Councilor Wright did indeed make a good point in saying that even a $100 fine could work a hardship on the poor. Possible remedy: Enact a fine of “up to $100” and trust Tulsa’s judges to use some compassion in meting out the fine in an actual case.
According to Bynum, “What (the mask mandate) does is make it more complaint-driven rather than establishing the expectation that Tulsa police are driving down the street looking for people who don’t have a mask on to cite them.”
But wait a minute. Why would specifying a maximum fine of $100 cause Tulsa police to “drive down the street looking for people who don’t have a mask?”
The answer to that question is that a specified maximum fine would have no such effect. There is simply no good reason to undercut the mask mandate by refusing to enact a $100 maximum fine.
Ageism? Also, our City Council should extend the mask mandate to persons under age 18.
How much younger? Title 27, Chapter 2, Section 202, of the City of Tulsa penal code tries to make at least some offenses in that code applicable to persons age 14 and over. Why then should the new mask ordinance exempt all young people between ages 14 and 18?
With respect to children while at school, wearing a mask should be a school-enforced rule. If we care about our kids, all public and private schools should be required to mandate the wearing of masks by all students from grades 2 through 12, subject only to bona fide medical exceptions.
But here is some well-deserved praise: As both the U.S. and Oklahoma Constitutions surely require, the ordinance treats religious and secular gatherings alike. Let such impartiality remain intact. Whether attending religious or secular gatherings, people deserve the same protection from COVID-19.
But with respect to both its lack of specific penalty and its failure to cover persons under age 18, the Tulsa mask ordinance is, well, half-baked.
So here’s hoping our mayor and City Council will quickly go back into the kitchen and finish the job. Why? Because a fully-baked mask mandate is likely to save more lives than a half-baked one.
Bill Hollingsworth is a professor emeritus of the University of Tulsa College of Law.
