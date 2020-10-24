Ben Kimbro: City government desperately needs an extension of the virtual meeting rules

One COVID-19 exposure could bring the legislative functions of government to a screeching halt if virtual meeting capabilities are not continued. Regardless of one’s political leanings, whether left or right, masked or anti-masker, all Tulsans can agree that the functions of municipal government must endure without a break in continuity. To risk disruption of government function is irresponsible and dangerous.
The temporary provisions of the Open Meeting Act allowing public bodies to meet virtually are expected to expire on Nov. 15. A majority of the members of a governing body would then be required to meet in-person to conduct any official business. As health experts recommend individuals quarantine when exposed to COVID-19, if one participating member is exposed, every member of the group would have to quarantine at home, making in-person meetings to conduct business impossible.
Our local government is responsible for ensuring public safety, maintaining 4,348 lane-miles of city streets and dispensing safe drinking water, among countless other duties. If the minimum number of councilors cannot meet in person due to illness or quarantine, the city will be unable to pass budget amendments to provide resources for unplanned expenses related to these core services and allocate millions of dollars provided from CARES Act relief money.
The growth of our local economy and its preservation during the pandemic also require legislative action. While holding virtual meetings over the past six months, the development process continued through zoning change requests and plat approvals. In direct response to the pandemic, the council took action to distribute funds for small business resilience and recovery programs provide internet access to thousands of families and increase our response to homelessness.
The city also relies on 46 authorities, boards and commissions with 435 members who assist in carrying out the work of the city. These groups manage our facilities, provide emergency medical transport, operate our public transit system, support our downtown businesses and parks and so much more. Comprised mostly of citizen volunteers, these organizations will face the same challenges in conducting business if unable to hold meetings virtually.
Outside the walls of City Hall, other entities will be at an increased risk while fulfilling services for our citizens. The provisions of the Open Meeting Act apply to boards of public and higher education and other entities entrusted with expending public funds. Our school boards cannot lose the ability to meet and provide services for our children.
I stridently ask the governor or legislators to convene a special session of the Oklahoma Legislature to extend special virtual meeting provisions beyond Nov. 15. This will preserve the health of our local elected officials, protect our citizen volunteers and provide 4 million Oklahomans safe and transparent access to their government and the core fundamental services it provides. I plead with our state partners to make a straightforward, uncomplicated and uncontroversial choice that transcends political noise.
Ben Kimbro is chairman of the Tulsa City Council. He represented District 9.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!