Ben Kimbro: City government desperately needs an extension of the virtual meeting rules

One COVID-19 exposure could bring the legislative functions of government to a screeching halt if virtual meeting capabilities are not continued. Regardless of one’s political leanings, whether left or right, masked or anti-masker, all Tulsans can agree that the functions of municipal government must endure without a break in continuity. To risk disruption of government function is irresponsible and dangerous.

The temporary provisions of the Open Meeting Act allowing public bodies to meet virtually are expected to expire on Nov. 15. A majority of the members of a governing body would then be required to meet in-person to conduct any official business. As health experts recommend individuals quarantine when exposed to COVID-19, if one participating member is exposed, every member of the group would have to quarantine at home, making in-person meetings to conduct business impossible.

Our local government is responsible for ensuring public safety, maintaining 4,348 lane-miles of city streets and dispensing safe drinking water, among countless other duties. If the minimum number of councilors cannot meet in person due to illness or quarantine, the city will be unable to pass budget amendments to provide resources for unplanned expenses related to these core services and allocate millions of dollars provided from CARES Act relief money.