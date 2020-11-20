Ashten Duncan: What I learned about the fundamentals of leadership from Dr. Tess

We all need to feel in control of our lives. In times of crisis, none of us is able to process complex information fully, so simple yet confident messages of assurance offer respite from the stress we grapple with each day. What we trust is that our leaders will communicate unambiguously and with benevolent intent.

When I was a medical scribe in college, I had the pleasure of working alongside I knew an attending physician whose leadership skills I deeply admired. Since I could not find her to get permission to talk about her in print, I have decided just to call her “Dr. Tess.”

Dr. Tess commanded a powerful yet humble presence in the emergency department, a place that could be as still as a quiet summer night or as tumultuous as a raging river. I find myself reminiscing about my time working with her — a paragon of leadership. No matter what was going on around her, Dr. Tess never faltered in making sure that communication remained clear and that all members of our health care team understood their specific roles.