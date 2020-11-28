Annina Collier: Rethinking creativity during the pandemic

But that’s not creativity, you might think. Creativity is doing something totally new that no one has ever seen before, right?

I don’t think so. There are many ways to be creative, and many ways to think of creativity. What if we let go of the idea that creativity is synonymous with novelty, and that to be creative we must be a great artist or a dazzling musician? What if we democratized creativity by thinking of it as merely the act of creating?

Children are intensely creative. Kids dance, sing and draw, and they do it with unrestrained enthusiasm and joy. But as we grow up, doubt and self-consciousness creep in. Most of us stop doing those things, and too often, we think we can’t do them.

Adults lack creative outlets because we are too focused on the product rather than the process. I loved to draw as a kid, but as I grew older I realized I wasn’t “good,” so I stopped. Only in the last few years have I rediscovered my love of drawing by letting go of expectations about what I would create. Instead, I focused on the joy inherent in the process of creating.