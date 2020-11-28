Annina Collier: Rethinking creativity during the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has taken so much from us — from the precious to the mundane. Those of us who are fortunate to still have our health, our loved ones, and our jobs may find ourselves focusing on the everyday things we can’t do. We can’t attend events, travel or spend time with extended family, and it’s frustrating and sad.
While we can all agree the net impact of the pandemic has been intensely negative, we can still try to pick out a few silver linings. As a designer of creative experiences, I’ve seen the restrictions and limitations placed on us by the pandemic can help jumpstart our creativity. I don’t mean the type of creativity typically reserved for artists, inventors or eccentrics, but everyday examples of divergent thinking that help us find new and better ways of doing things.
I bet almost all of us can think of a change we’ve made during the pandemic that we plan to make permanent. My daughter is 4 years old and at peak Halloween obsession. To soften the blow of no trick-or-treating this year, we turned Halloween into a three-day festival. Nothing about our celebrations were particularly creative, but we had so much fun, our extended festival is here to stay.
Many of us have at least one example of something we attempted these past months due to the restrictions brought on by the pandemic. Those sourdough starters and kitchen gardens that filled our social media feeds may not seem all that remarkable, but I believe these small acts of creativity help people feel energized and empowered.
But that’s not creativity, you might think. Creativity is doing something totally new that no one has ever seen before, right?
I don’t think so. There are many ways to be creative, and many ways to think of creativity. What if we let go of the idea that creativity is synonymous with novelty, and that to be creative we must be a great artist or a dazzling musician? What if we democratized creativity by thinking of it as merely the act of creating?
Children are intensely creative. Kids dance, sing and draw, and they do it with unrestrained enthusiasm and joy. But as we grow up, doubt and self-consciousness creep in. Most of us stop doing those things, and too often, we think we can’t do them.
Adults lack creative outlets because we are too focused on the product rather than the process. I loved to draw as a kid, but as I grew older I realized I wasn’t “good,” so I stopped. Only in the last few years have I rediscovered my love of drawing by letting go of expectations about what I would create. Instead, I focused on the joy inherent in the process of creating.
At the McKeon Center for Creativity, our mission is to ignite the creative spirit and help everyone experience the joy of the creative process. Our “I Can’t” workshop series encourages people to step out of their comfort zones and try something they think they can’t do. These free, 45-minute lunchtime workshops are hosted by Tulsa arts and cultural organizations. The goal of the series is not to help people discover a latent talent or create a final product. It’s to flex mental muscles we don’t normally use, to feel empowered and energized by doing something new and possibly difficult and to remember what it’s like to enjoy creating.
With the pandemic expected to intensify this winter when we’re all trapped indoors, let’s embrace the things we can do — the things we can create. Let’s resolve to make the most of the creativity of limitations by trying something new, whether that’s baking bread from scratch, writing a poem or having an impromptu dance party with the kids. And if you want to level up your creative experiences, I hope to see you in 2021 at one of the virtual “I Can’t” workshops with the Center for Creativity. In any case, I think you’ll be surprised at what you can do.
Annina Collier is dean of the McKeon Center for Creativity and George Kaiser Family Foundation endowed chair at the TCC Metro Campus. She oversees programming and exhibitions, currently taking place virtually, including the upcoming TEDxTulsaCC on Dec. 4.
