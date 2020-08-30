Anna Inhofe: COVID-19 or no, I'm getting married!

My lovely and I are newly engaged.
Cue the band! Send out the invites! Shout it out to the world that there will be cake!
There will be champagne!
… that there will be masks
… that we don’t get to celebrate with so many that we love
… that we don’t know what the utmost safety precautions for a ceremony truly look like.
All with a side of wet blanket?
Acknowledging that in the scope of things, the world has much heavier things to be concerned about, and people are facing more difficult situations, I hope we try to remember that happy occasions can help get us through too.
We are all ready to shed the heavy shrug that is COVID-19.
Silver linings and bright spots do still exist.
Sometimes finding those moments of joy are easier than others.
He helps me find the bright spots every day — and I endeavor to do that for and with him indefinitely. Even if I said that I don’t need flowers on Fridays, they sure are nice to come home to.
Couples are faced with the decision of postponing, cancelling, compromising, what had been planned for months. Couples who became engaged before COVID-19 are having a different experience wrapping their heads around the effects this year has had on their celebration. We had already been in this alternate universe for 4½ months and knew that our planning was going to look a bit different.
To all of the engaged couples out there, I say let’s throw out the rules. Who says we have to do anything a specific way since COVID-19 has been bossing us around for almost six months? Bachelor and bachelorette parties can still happen — maybe after the fact, but whatever. Showers can still happen. Drive-by is not really my style, but we are throwing out the timeline of having to do anything “in order.”
We agreed to a smaller, sooner-rather-than-later ceremony to start with followed by a big mega blow-out party when we can. When we can cue the band. When we can dance our socks off with all of our friends. When we don’t have to be terrified at the prospect of spreading COVID-19 at a celebration that is supposed to be fun.
My guy knows how to throw a party, and there is no way we are missing out on that. Somehow, now we get to celebrate all year long. You know how those people have birthday months? We are having a wedding year: This is still our time, and we still get to celebrate.
We get to celebrate all of the things that had to happen to land us in this particular spot where we are so confident in our future together.
Cheers to the universe bringing me from half way around the world to be adopted by parents who went to high school with his parents.
Cheers to said parents living two blocks away from each other such that I used to have tea dates with his mother even as a little girl .
Cheers to having known him forever but not having our meet-cute moment until he opened the front door at a New Year’s Eve party (wherein I had no desire to go out at all except for a couple of insisting girlfriends. My thoughts said: Fine, you are 30. Single. Put on a sparkly dress. Go.).
Cheers to sharing common interests and differences.
Cheers to his spontaneity and bringing out my sense of adventure.
Cheers to sharing a life with someone that can carry the intense weight and the intense joy.
Perhaps all of this is illustrative of what our marriage is going to be. Some intense moments of hardship along with intense moments of magic. And let’s not forget, the best excuse for a girl’s first pair of Jimmy Choos.
Anna Inhofe is development director of Arts Alliance Tulsa and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
