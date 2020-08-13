The Tulsa City-County Board of Health is a diverse representation of community volunteers that provides oversight to ensure that the Tulsa Health Department is meeting its obligations to the local community. The recent surge in community spread of COVID-19 is of concern to all, but we can all take part in protecting the most vulnerable in our community.
We are in a worse place now than we were on May 1, when we entered Phase 1 of the state’s reopening. Comparing last week to the week of May 1, according to the state health department there has been a surge in confirmed cases (up 991%), deaths (up 55%) and hospitalizations (up 123%).
Some argue the increase in positive cases is due to increased testing. It is true that testing is more widely available. Last week we had a seven-day rolling average of 10,562 tests, an increase of 166% from the week of May 1. If confirmed cases were due to increased testing, the rate would roughly equal the rate of testing. Now, more healthy people are being tested, so we would expect the positivity rate to decline.
But the positivity rate for confirmed COVID-19 cases doubled to 8.9% the week of July 24. Also, the rapid rise in hospitalizations has resulted in a return to hospitals operating under their surge plans, further evidence that increased cases are due to more than increased testing.
The increase in community spread is especially concerning due to our state’s health status and demographics. We know that risk for experiencing severe symptoms from COVID-19 increases with age and for people with pre-existing conditions.
Oklahoma ranks among the bottom 10 states in most indicators of health status, so our residents are at greater risk of the most serious consequences of COVID-19. Of the top 10 leading causes of death in Oklahoma, four are conditions specifically mentioned by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as high risk for COVID-19: heart disease (No. 1); cancer (No. 2); chronic lower respiratory diseases (No. 3); and diabetes (No. 7). About 35% of our state’s population are obese — another high-risk condition, and we are 40th out of the 50 states in ranking for obesity.
So, we all need to take part in protecting our most vulnerable from the worst impacts of the virus. Scientists and public health experts now agree that there are at least three primary ways COVID-19 spreads:
• Between people in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
• Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
• COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.
Through contact tracing, Tulsa Health Department found that common factors driving most cases of community spread in Tulsa are:
• Weddings
• Camps
• Sports gatherings
• Long-term care facilities
• Child care centers
• Funerals
If you plan on attending one of these types of events, please take extra precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones. We can all take part by following the 3 W’s:
• Watch your distance (stay at least 6 feet apart from others out in public)
• Wash your hands to prevent contracting and spreading the virus from surfaces you come into contact with.
• Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.
Masks have become controversial. It’s true that masks for non-clinical settings do not prevent transmission 100%, but studies now show that they do reduce the likelihood that your respiratory droplets will make their way into another person’s body when you speak, cough or sneeze, and that the mask wearer may have some protection from the virus as well.
So wouldn’t it be prudent to do what we can to prevent the further spread of COVID-19? Let’s all take part in protecting those we love and those who are most vulnerable in our community!
Ann Paul, doctor of public health, is president of the Tulsa Health Department Board of Health.
Featured video: