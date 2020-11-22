Andrew Ziola: The power in pausing to be thankful

I drew the lucky card to have the opportunity to write this Sunday’s Community Advisory Board column right before the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, one of my favorite holidays to celebrate.

Personally, Thanksgiving this year, as it may be for many of you, will be much different than years past. If you asked me nine months ago if the word Zoom would be in the vocabulary in planning for a Thanksgiving meal, I would be asking if that is a new way to cook the turkey or heat up the gravy faster.

Whether you are able to have your traditional family get-together or not, it may be more important this year than ever to take the time to focus on the giving thanks part of Thanksgiving. Aiming the mirror on myself, in the past I haven’t been diligent enough in pausing to give thanks.

Pausing is an interesting and sometimes a difficult thing to master. I think it’s fair to say that pausing is unlikely to be viewed as a superpower today, but perhaps it should. Working from home for over nine months now with countless conference calls, I can tell you that the mute button should be used more than just to silence the sounds of the dog barking or the neighbor mowing the lawn.