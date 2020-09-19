Ana Veciana-Suarez: I walk in the dark and alone ... searching for fitness and solace

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MIAMI — The dark feels deepest when I step out the front door into what remains of night. Long before dawn is the best time to walk — at least where I live, where September temperatures still hover around 80 degrees at 5 a.m.

Walking provides solace. It provides separation, too, and solitude, and of course exercise. It’s simultaneously intentional and mindless because my legs move of their own accord, my feet follow each other, and I need only to allow them. I can also walk as fast as I want, or as slow, though I prefer speed and effort, just to push myself a little.

I don’t walk to go anywhere and, in fact, don’t decide direction until a lap or two around the block. On adventurous days I aim for the distant horizon, anywhere that provides escape. But sometimes not straying far from home is the best I can do.

My morning walks have become a ritual during the pandemic, a reaction to the closing of the gym where I had huffed and puffed my way to fitness for years. Though it has since reopened in a limited way, I’ve not returned out of an abundance of precaution. I miss my gym buddies, the chatter of women who sweat and shower together day after day, but at this particular time in my life, I find isolation to be the best option. There’s a certain clarity that accompanies seclusion.