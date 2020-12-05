Alison Anthony: America’s most generous city comes through again

My dad warned me: “Alison, no running in the house.” I was only 4, but I knew Grandma was waiting for me at the other end of my great-grandparents’ shotgun house. The smell of warm homemade biscuits won, and off I went, slamming the screen door behind me. Then suddenly the floor beneath me disappeared, and I fell into a dark hole.

As panic and a wail began to rise in my throat, I heard Grandpa Alford say, “Alison, look up. You’re OK. Look up here. We’ll help you get out!”

Turns out my great grandpa had been working on the floor furnace and removed the grate. I had fallen into the hole at a full sprint. When I looked up, I saw three pairs of worried eyes. My dad reached down to lift me up. I was eating a biscuit in no time.

I hadn’t recalled that memory in years, but when the pandemic hit in March, I remembered that feeling of falling, like the ground had simply disappeared. Everything changed so quickly. As we began to understand the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, I lay in bed wide awake, wondering how we could run a Tulsa Area United Way campaign in 1,000 businesses when those workplaces were facing significant challenges of their own. More people than ever needed help from our 59 partner agencies. Some who faced business closures, layoffs, food insecurity and eviction— former donors — were now themselves in need.