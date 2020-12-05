Alison Anthony: America’s most generous city comes through again

My dad warned me: “Alison, no running in the house.” I was only 4, but I knew Grandma was waiting for me at the other end of my great-grandparents’ shotgun house. The smell of warm homemade biscuits won, and off I went, slamming the screen door behind me. Then suddenly the floor beneath me disappeared, and I fell into a dark hole.
As panic and a wail began to rise in my throat, I heard Grandpa Alford say, “Alison, look up. You’re OK. Look up here. We’ll help you get out!”
Turns out my great grandpa had been working on the floor furnace and removed the grate. I had fallen into the hole at a full sprint. When I looked up, I saw three pairs of worried eyes. My dad reached down to lift me up. I was eating a biscuit in no time.
I hadn’t recalled that memory in years, but when the pandemic hit in March, I remembered that feeling of falling, like the ground had simply disappeared. Everything changed so quickly. As we began to understand the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, I lay in bed wide awake, wondering how we could run a Tulsa Area United Way campaign in 1,000 businesses when those workplaces were facing significant challenges of their own. More people than ever needed help from our 59 partner agencies. Some who faced business closures, layoffs, food insecurity and eviction— former donors — were now themselves in need.
Just like at Grandma and Grandpa’s house, I had to get help to get out of that dark hole. I needed to think upwards with positivity and trust. Our mission at the Tulsa Area United Way is uniting people and resources to improve lives and strengthen communities. We needed to get busy executing on that mission and chose “United in Hope” as our campaign theme, believing that tomorrow would be better than today, and that each of us could set a goal and define a pathway to get there. Thank you, authors Casey Gwinn and Chan Hellman for that guiding concept from Hope Rising.
Grounded in hope, thousands of volunteers and a tireless team offered inspiration and hard work for unconventional fundraising:
In March and April, we partnered with Tulsa Community Foundation and generous donors, raising $3.6 million and sending some of the first COVID-19 relief into the community.
The first Day of Caring saw 50,000 pounds of food donated in one day. One elderly woman dropping off food at Sand Springs Community Services told me she had 10 cans of food in her pantry so brought five to share since she “didn’t need that many.”
The Day of Caring blood drive replenished 155 pints of blood in one day. We received a note from a mom thanking TAUW, the YMCA donation site and the donor who gave blood. “My daughter is receiving it right now. She needs blood every month because of a medical condition she has. I write to you with tear-filled eyes grateful for your giving of yourself for her. She will thrive this month, and it will be because of you.”
Companies like the Price Family Properties got really creative, offering $100 to the United Way for every person who walked or rode a bike through the balloon arch downtown. Some 1,003 Tulsans showed up to help that Saturday morning, including one very confused young couple on their first date downtown.
This amazing community leaned in, led by Campaign Chair Caron Lawhorn of ONE Gas. Tulsa once again lived up to the title of America’s most generous city. Despite tough industry conditions and uncertainty, 43 businesses ran workplace campaigns for the first time. Our own nonprofit partners like Street School and Family & Children Services broke giving records while pivoting to virtual counseling and teaching. Employees from some of the largest company campaigns donated more than ever, including St. Francis. Yes, hospital employees serving on the front lines of a pandemic took time to donate for a strong social safety net.
So when I lifted my eyes on the evening of Nov. 19, I saw the number $24,025,924 and fireworks lighting up the Admiral Twin Drive-In movie screen at our socially distanced celebration. I looked up to see that Williams had lit up its downtown tower with a 52-story “24+ MIL” cheer for their community that surpassed the goal. I looked up with gratitude to live in a place where people reach out to help and care for one another. Thank you to this generous community for living united.
Alison Anthony is president and CEO of Tulsa Area United Way and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Pieces by board members appear in this space most weeks.
