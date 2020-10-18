Alicia Andrews: Joe Biden is the better presidential candidate to manage foreign affairs and the military

There is a saying: “If you are easily offended, you are easily manipulated.” We have seen this play out on the world stage. Aren’t we ready for a steady hand?

One aspect of managing foreign affairs is the military. Mark Perry, the author of “The Pentagon Wars: The Military’s Undeclared War Against American Presidents,” wrote that if the only members of the military voted, Trump would have won in a landslide. At the time of his election, the president’s favorability with the military was 46.1%. As of August, 2020, it has dropped to 37.8% according to the University Institute for Veterans and Military Families. This poll was taken before the despicable comments wherein the president is alleged to have called our servicemen and women who gave their lives in service to our country “suckers” and “losers.”

Additionally, military leaders have spoken out against the president in numbers that we have not seen in recent history. They are ready for a change. They are exhausted. We must restore confidence in the presidency and that is accomplished by executing detailed plans developed by consulting with our military leaders, unlike the erratic, compulsive withdrawal of troops from Turkey in 2019 that put other nations in danger or the threat to withdraw troops from Germany as punishment for a nonexistent “NATO debt.”