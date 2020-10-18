Alicia Andrews: Joe Biden is the better presidential candidate to manage foreign affairs and the military

The United States needs a leader who understands that when it comes to foreign policy, we need allies, we need thorough plans and to listen to our military leaders. That leader is former Vice President Joe Biden.
Vice President Biden has an extensive history documenting his skills regarding foreign relations. As a senator, Biden served on the Committee on Foreign Relations. On this committee, then-Sen. Biden became familiar with the machinations of our adversaries and our allies.
Our current status on the world stage is dismal. President Donald Trump has repeatedly initiated unilateral military maneuvers that have put the militaries of our allies in mortal danger. This continues to flummox and frustrate our allies. One wonders how much longer we will have their support. Additionally, the president continues to favor relationships with leaders who lean more authoritarian versus those more democratic leaders.
Future President Biden has an established reputation of building strategic alliances, both domestic and foreign. Biden understands that we must keep the lines of communication open and be clear with our intentions. Most immediately, our relationship with China needs a stronger, more deliberate hand. The president went from praising Xi Jingping to threatening him regarding trade to praising his response to the coronavirus to blaming him for Trump’s mishandling the U.S. response. We need consistency. We need maturity.
There is a saying: “If you are easily offended, you are easily manipulated.” We have seen this play out on the world stage. Aren’t we ready for a steady hand?
One aspect of managing foreign affairs is the military. Mark Perry, the author of “The Pentagon Wars: The Military’s Undeclared War Against American Presidents,” wrote that if the only members of the military voted, Trump would have won in a landslide. At the time of his election, the president’s favorability with the military was 46.1%. As of August, 2020, it has dropped to 37.8% according to the University Institute for Veterans and Military Families. This poll was taken before the despicable comments wherein the president is alleged to have called our servicemen and women who gave their lives in service to our country “suckers” and “losers.”
Additionally, military leaders have spoken out against the president in numbers that we have not seen in recent history. They are ready for a change. They are exhausted. We must restore confidence in the presidency and that is accomplished by executing detailed plans developed by consulting with our military leaders, unlike the erratic, compulsive withdrawal of troops from Turkey in 2019 that put other nations in danger or the threat to withdraw troops from Germany as punishment for a nonexistent “NATO debt.”
At a minimum, the United States deserves to have a president who understand how NATO works. The United States deserves President Joe Biden, he not only understands NATO, he has relationships with members.
Based on the foreign interference in our election, foreign agitators know that Joe Biden has a plan to deal with bad actors and they are afraid.
Alicia Andrews is chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party and a residential Realtor based in Tulsa.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!