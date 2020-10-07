Alexis Carter Thomas and Alexis Hinton: ORU needs to go beyond diversity

The esteeming of particular parts of the U.S. culture and history of white supremacy was embedded in American Christian ideals that prove toxic. The way of whiteness is the imperialist way that seeks to minimize and marginalize people, cultures and practices that do not fit its ideals.

The hope is that ORU can improve in various areas in order to come into greater alignment with its mission, “To develop Holy Spirit-empowered leaders through whole person education to impact the world.” The failure to respond appropriately during recent months explains why many Black students report rather than leaving ORU feeling like a whole person they left feeling more like three-fifths of a person.

We attended ORU, where there has been a tradition of focusing on global and popular Christian justice issues at the expense of attention to hard and holy topics.

Fifty-eight percent of the alumni surveyed agreed that “ORU is known for being more likely to speak about global issues than those at home (in Tulsa and the USA).” When asked the extent to which they agreed or disagreed with the statement, “In the past, ORU has adequately addressed racial tensions and oppression in America,” over 100 alumni surveyed answered “strongly disagree.”