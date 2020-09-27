Aidan Cobb: I witnessed what happened in Portland; it can happen anywhere

The police also bear responsibility for the violence in Portland. I remember being on the front lines of the Justice Center filming as police in riot gear stood in formation behind a barrier, while protesters chanted and gave speeches in front of the fence. Police escalated the confrontations by threatening protesters with violence if they so much as touched the fence, putting on gas masks with the implication of using gas, hiding in bushes with rubber bullet guns at the ready and pepper-spraying people on the front lines unprovoked. All it would have taken was one protester out of 5,000-plus to throw a water bottle over the barrier for the entire block to be filled with tear gas, the sound of flash-bang grenades and the dull pop of rubber bullet guns.

After I left Portland, President Donald Trump sent federal agents to assist law enforcement. News reports and videos depicted unmarked cars filled with federal officers snatching activists off the street with no explanation. Not only is this type of policing unconstitutional, it does nothing to quell tensions or mitigate the protests. If anything, it furthers the divide between law enforcement and its citizens and gives demonstrators another grievance to rail against.