Adrienne Watt Nesser: Intimate partner violence is an 'epidemic within an epidemic'

“A pandemic within a pandemic.”
That is how a recent editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine characterized the increase in intimate partner violence during COVID-19. Experts have voiced similar concerns about the rise in other types of family violence, including child abuse and elder abuse.
Multiple factors are driving the rise of intimate partner violence (sometimes referred to as domestic violence) and family violence during COVID-19. Among them are social distancing measures to reduce virus transmission such as working from home, school closures and a decrease in social gatherings. A resulting increase in isolation is a major risk factor for violence. Another factor associated with intimate partner and family violence is unemployment and financial stress.
It is incumbent on all of us to know where to direct survivors of intimate partner and family violence for help.
In Tulsa, we are incredibly fortunate to have the interdisciplinary Family Safety Center, which provides confidential services for survivors of intimate partner violence, family violence, stalking and sexual assault. This one-stop shop with representatives from several agencies offers help with protective orders, police reports, safety planning, forensic medical evaluation, civil legal assistance and referrals to numerous other services, such as shelter. Find out more at fsctulsa.org.
The Oklahoma statewide, toll-free hotline to get help for intimate partner violence and sexual assault is answered 24 hours a day at 1-800-522-7233.
Other programs and benefits for intimate partner and family violence survivors also merit attention. The first is unemployment benefits. Imagine an employee whose abuser comes to their workplace to intimidate them or cause disruption. To escape the abuse, the person may need to leave their employment.
Survivors need not choose between income and safety. Oklahoma law provides that employees may be eligible for unemployment benefits if they are separated from work due to domestic violence or abuse that causes them to believe reasonably that continued employment would jeopardize their safety or of any member of their immediate family. The employer is not charged for these benefits. Oklahoma Workforce Centers assist with these claims.
Another helpful program for intimate partner and family violence survivors is the Oklahoma Crime Victims Compensation Program. This program provides financial compensation for certain types of unreimbursed expenses, including bills for medical, dental and counseling services. There is a one-year filing deadline, although there are exceptions for good cause and where the victim is a minor.
Domestic violence doesn’t stop when courthouses are closed. It is important to know there is a procedure under Oklahoma law for obtaining an after-hours, emergency temporary protective order. Authorized by section 40.3 of Title 22 of the Oklahoma Statutes, a law enforcement officer investigating an incident of domestic violence, stalking, harassment, and certain other crimes can provide the victim with a petition form. After the victim completes the form, the police officer notifies a judge of the district court of the after-hours petition, upon which the judge will approve or deny the emergency temporary order. If the order is approved, it will remain in effect until the first court date set by the judge.
Finally, Oklahoma tenants who live in housing subsidized by the federal government, including Section 8 and public housing, should know there are certain protections for survivors under the federal Violence Against Women Act. This includes a prohibition on evictions based on domestic violence incidents perpetrated against the tenant.
As of 2018, the National Housing Law Project reports that 27 states had eviction defense laws for survivors, and 27 states had early lease termination laws for survivors. Oklahoma does not.
In the 2020 regular legislative session, Senate Bill 1427 sought to amend the Oklahoma Residential Landlord Tenant Act to provide for early lease termination without penalty for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. The bill made it out of the Senate but did not advance in the House. Such early lease termination provisions assure survivors that they can prioritize their safety without facing a financial penalty.
Whether facing a threat to their safety, unemployment, or homelessness, survivors of violence need to know there is help. You can be the person to connect them with that help.
Adrienne Watt Nesser is an attorney with Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Inc., a statewide not-for-profit law firm that provides comprehensive civil legal assistance to violence survivors.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!