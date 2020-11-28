Adrienne Watt Nesser: Intimate partner violence is an 'epidemic within an epidemic'

The Oklahoma statewide, toll-free hotline to get help for intimate partner violence and sexual assault is answered 24 hours a day at 1-800-522-7233.

Other programs and benefits for intimate partner and family violence survivors also merit attention. The first is unemployment benefits. Imagine an employee whose abuser comes to their workplace to intimidate them or cause disruption. To escape the abuse, the person may need to leave their employment.

Survivors need not choose between income and safety. Oklahoma law provides that employees may be eligible for unemployment benefits if they are separated from work due to domestic violence or abuse that causes them to believe reasonably that continued employment would jeopardize their safety or of any member of their immediate family. The employer is not charged for these benefits. Oklahoma Workforce Centers assist with these claims.

Another helpful program for intimate partner and family violence survivors is the Oklahoma Crime Victims Compensation Program. This program provides financial compensation for certain types of unreimbursed expenses, including bills for medical, dental and counseling services. There is a one-year filing deadline, although there are exceptions for good cause and where the victim is a minor.