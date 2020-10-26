Adam Kupetsky: Stitt's 'personal responsibility' emphasis undercuts public schools during the pandemic

Stitt’s personal responsibility mantra benefits only those who selfishly seek convenience and comfort but puts those who are required to return to school in a no-win situation. Teachers must now risk sickness and death as they find themselves with hundreds of students, colleagues and support staff and the danger that represents to their health. It’s especially hazardous for teachers with pre-existing conditions that make them particularly susceptible to serious consequences of COVID-19.

It also undermines the effectiveness of teachers, who really want to help students. The most effective teachers will want to approach students to review their work or be a mentor. Teachers worried about their health must also perform, and their schools are graded by the state on their effectiveness.

In normal times, teachers struggle to reach kids whose parents don’t wake them in the morning, require them to go attend school or help with homework even with underfunded classrooms and large class sizes, but now teachers will struggle even more to make these essential efforts. Teachers will spend much of their time corralling, disciplining and separating kids rather than teaching them.