Rep. John Waldron represents Tulsa’s District 77 in the Oklahoma House. Previously, he worked as a social studies and history teacher at Booker T. Washington High School. He joins Ginnie Graham to reflect on Tulsa Public Schools under Superintendent Deborah Gist, and if the Oklahoma State Board of Education's criticism of TPS under her leadership is warranted. How can Oklahomans and the state legislature proceed after the most recent meeting?