State Rep. Regina Goodwin of Tulsa's District 73 joins Ginnie Graham to discuss the most recent state board of education meeting, where she was allowed to speak during the public comment portion. How can the relationship between state legislators and State Superintendent Ryan Walters improve? "Allowing them access into the board room for a state board meeting would be a start. Returning phone calls would be a start to really having genuine and authentic communication." Plus, Rep. Goodwin talks about the controversial PragerU; and why HB 1775 is a "trash law."