Mental illness has turned into a global health challenge, with cities across the nation looking to find ways to help address mental health needs in their communities.

The city of Tulsa’s strategy for mental health is guided by the belief that all Tulsans should have the ability to flourish. But for those with mental health needs, it can sometimes be difficult to find the right resources.

Last year during my State of the City address, I committed to collaborating with the City Council to secure American Rescue Plan Act funding for the inaugural mental health urgent recovery center in our county, exclusively focused on aiding children and families in crisis, around the clock. Named YES Tulsa (Youth Evaluation Services), this innovative model will serve as a comprehensive triage facility for families in immediate mental health distress.

Further enhancing our commitment to mental health, construction is underway for the Oklahoma Psychiatric Care Center — a groundbreaking public-private collaboration. Slated to open in late 2024 or early 2025, this $70 million facility, spanning 140,000 square feet and boasting 160 beds, will feature a 24-hour crisis response Urgent Recovery Center.

Expected to cater to more than 1,000 additional patients annually, the center aims to curtail mental health-related emergency room visits, incarcerations and homelessness. This stands as one of the most significant behavioral health investments by our state’s lawmakers, with projections of 100 new jobs and 50 additional residence spots for medical students. This initiative will double the available patient beds, strengthening our community’s mental health infrastructure.

With the new center opening soon and outpatient services and resources like Grand Mental Health, CREOKS, Family & Children’s Services, Skillz on Wheelz, Center for Therapeutic Interventions and 988, Tulsa is reaching out to help those in need.

Additionally, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services recently channeled $97 million toward Tulsa’s diverse treatment providers, and there is also a new vending machine at the Tulsa Day Center offering free and anonymous fentanyl test strips and Narcan to aid individuals seeking resources for themselves or loved ones.

These resources are designed with the welfare of Tulsans in mind. Statistics from ODMHSAS reveal that almost 8% of children and youth in the greater Tulsa area experience severe emotional distress. Around 140,000 residents across Tulsa and its neighboring communities face various mental health issues every year.

At the city, the City Council and I have worked together to fund programs that can help Tulsans in need. More than 10 programs are in place, including diversion programs and community response teams to help Tulsans in need.

And to help provide immediate and confidential care, Oklahoma’s 988 Mental Health Lifeline launched one year ago. Since July 2022, nearly 40,000 individuals have reached out by calling 988 for mental health assistance. Nearly 10,000 have texted the lifeline. Mental health professionals will answer a call in seconds to help someone experiencing anxiety or someone simply looking for a doctor in their area.

With consent, 988 can also send mobile crisis teams and transport individuals to crisis-level care if the caller is experiencing an emergency. This resource has become invaluable to our community.

Please share these resources, and together as a community, we can help our most vulnerable Tulsans get connected to care. We are all in this together.

