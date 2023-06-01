Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tulsa’s commitment to being safe, welcoming and inclusive matters now more than ever as oppressive rhetoric and policy have escalated statewide.

We should celebrate the tangible differences the city's "Welcoming Resolution" has made in the three months since it was unanimously approved by the Tulsa City Council on March 1.

The resolution designates Tulsa as safe, welcoming and inclusive, and it inspired a redesigned Tulsa Pride flag now popping up across the city. Because of this, I've had constituents tell me they feel safer going into certain establishments.

I’ve even seen the phrase “safe, welcoming and inclusive” referring to Tulsa on shirts, buttons, city documents and news headlines.

Driving my daughter to school recently, I passed one of the Pride flags raised at Woodward Park, reminding me of the type of city I want my daughter to grow up in — a city committed to being welcome and inclusive of all people.

There are also positive economic implications of a city committed to inclusivity.

Just last month, a national conference concerned for the safety of LGBTQ+ attendees reconsidered its decision to avoid Oklahoma after learning about Tulsa's Welcoming Resolution.

But not everyone feels safe here. Months after passing the resolution, people in our city have continued to face violence and lose personal freedoms during an embattled legislative session that has yielded chilling effects across public sectors.

I’ve heard story after story from educators who do not feel empowered to teach about critical topics, like the history of this city's 1921 Race Massacre and the Trail of Tears or about the full identity of people across gender and sexuality spectrums.

In addition, the potential loss of access to health care has caused transgender loved ones to reconsider their place in this state. Youth who identify as transgender are banned by this Legislature and governor from receiving the gender-affirming health care they require.

Even as I’m writing this, it is the 90th anniversary of when over 25,000 books were burned in Berlin. Those books ranged in topics including those about gender and sexuality and works by Jewish intellectuals like Sigmund Freud and Franz Kafka.

As a Jew who has studied this history closely, it pains me to see the all-too-real echoes of such oppression in Oklahoma today targeting historically marginalized communities.

In the wake of all of this, I have never felt more impassioned to advocate for a truly democratic city that works for — and gives voice to — everyone.

Public comment at the hearing for the Welcoming Resolution revealed that citizens are eager to have their voices heard by their elected representatives. But in Oklahoma, unlike most states, we have a Legislature that consistently refuses to allow the public to testify on bills, many of which affect their everyday lives.

Recently, Tulsa’s Human Rights Commission established a 2SLGBTQ+ Committee with part of its stated mission “to foster a more safe, welcoming, and inclusive city” while improving our municipal Equality Index score, creating a forum where residents can make their voices heard.

In a city with over 30,000 LGBTQ+ adults, according to the Williams Institute, this is a much-needed committee. Locally, Prism Project’s 2019 community needs assessment on gender and sexual minority Tulsans demonstrated a need for significant policy improvements citywide to improve safety.

The city of Tulsa has a comprehensive policy in place under Title V of the city code that empowers our city commissions, like the Human Rights Commission, to recommend policies.

Other commissions share this recommending power, like the Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women, the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, the Greater Tulsa Area Hispanic-Latinx Affairs Commission and the Greater Tulsa Area African-American Affairs Commission.

We have hundreds of dedicated volunteer public servants sharing their work, lived experiences and voices on behalf of Tulsa’s diverse community.

It is imperative that we leverage and listen to our communities’ voices and our commissions to truly be safe, welcoming and inclusive.

Laura Bellis was elected to the Tulsa City Council to represent District 4 last August.

