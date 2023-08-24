More than a 100 years ago, the French author Emile Zola confronted his government over the wrongful prosecution of a Jewish army officer, Alfred Dreyfus, for espionage.

His famous letter appeared in the leading newspapers of the day, and used the rhetorical device of repeating the phrase, “I accuse,” as he named names and called out the powerful. He was forced into exile as a result, but his forceful tirade revived the campaign for Dreyfus’ exoneration and restored democratic impulses in France. It’s a useful example for us to consider in today’s light.

I don’t wish to throw around accusations, but I am prepared to make some contentions about what is happening today regarding Tulsa Public Schools. State Superintendent Ryan Walters recently carried out a public campaign against TPS and its leader, Deborah Gist.

He accused the district of failing in its duties, charging without evidence that the district was “woke” as he used social media to stir up passions against the district and those who work for it. He also threatened the unprecedented step of taking away the accreditation of the largest district in the state. This week this campaign led to the resignation of Gist, who nobly sacrificed her career to prevent a state takeover.

This is a rotten state of affairs.

An elected school board chose Gist, renewing her contract several times. While I may not have agreed with all of her policies, I believe in local control and the right of citizens to determine their own course for themselves.

Even more troubling is the attack on Union Public Schools. Over the last two days, Ellen Ochoa Elementary School has been targeted by two bomb threats, after a far-right media source spread a doctored video suggesting a librarian was promoting a “woke agenda” (her actual agenda was to promote “reading and kindness”).

Incredibly, Walters spread the doctored video after the first bomb threat, likely contributing to the second bomb threat. While Walters was arguing against TPS on Thursday at the State School Board meeting, a third bomb threat was made in Union schools.

We’re at a critical point where basic standards of decency are threatened. Good citizens have to unite against this wave of misinformation, manipulation and hate.

I contend that national anti-public education forces have come to Oklahoma to try out their strategies at the expense of our public schools and the students they serve.

I contend that the so-called grassroots movement disrupting our school boards is a cynical effort funded by these national interests intent on seeking profit and power.

I contend that our state superintendent is engaging in reckless rhetoric and taking actions that put our teachers and librarians at risk.

I contend that bomb threats against our schools are the product of this rhetoric and are an affront to the Oklahoma standard.

I contend that elected officials in the GOP have failed to rein him in, and that more local Republican leaders need to take a stand against his bullying tactics.

Against the perpetuation of prejudice and mobilization of mob rule, I will contend. Will you stand with me?

Rep. John Waldron represents Tulsa’s District 77 in the Oklahoma House. Previously, he worked as a social studies and history teacher at Booker T. Washington High School.