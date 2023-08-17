I didn’t sign up for a takeover, but I did sign up for whatever schools need. And today, it is stopping a state takeover.

There was a day when my great-grandfather had to choose between his name and his independence. He chose his independence. For that, I am thankful though I’ll always know he shouldn’t have had to choose.

Through him, our family knows history, and we know that government officials and elected leaders sometimes use rules and process as a cloak for threat and malice.

As a descendant of my great-grandfather, I also choose independence. I am not built for a takeover. I won’t stand by idly and watch State Superintendent Ryan Walters steal Tulsa Public Schools from Tulsans.

I will fight and sacrifice and do what is necessary to ensure that we keep both our independence and our name — Tulsa Independent School District No 1.

I am a mom of five, a speech-language pathologist and a dyslexia interventionist. I have the lived experience of being a mom, aunt and sister of people with dyslexia.

I know the importance of literacy.

I have also experienced being a single mom at age 17. I lived on my college grant money, government assistance and less than $600 a month for a couple of years while pursuing a master's degree as a young adult.

I graduated from public schools, worked in public schools and raised five kids in public schools. I know the importance of education and am a public school advocate.

Several years ago, I got involved in my kids’ Parent Teacher Association and became the PTA president a couple of years later. Through my deep involvement, I recognized some concerns about what I perceived to be happening in our school district.

That's when I decided to be part of the solution and ended up running for a school board seat about a year later.

After taking my seat on the board in 2019, I quickly realized that I had very little idea about what a school board job is all about. Because I wanted to make sure I was appropriately doing the job to which I was elected, I knew to dig in and figure out exactly what that job was.

I read a lot, listened a lot, attended conferences of the Oklahoma State School Board Association and tried to do my best along the way. I made a lot of mistakes.

Fast forward four years.

The TPS board has completed the process of developing goals for students steeped in community guidance and a strategic plan has been implemented. As school starts, TPS kicks off year two of Pathways to Opportunity, having met 100% of the goals set before them for the 2022-2023 academic year.

We have a plan. We based it on community, student needs and statistical reality with our eyes on ensuring that all of our students achieve literacy as well as college and career readiness.

Improving outcomes for students — especially in a large, urban center — is hard. The problems and required solutions are complex. Doing so requires knowledge, thoughtfulness, lots of listening and a willingness to admit mistakes.

Soundbites, rhetoric and attacks will not suffice.

Supporting public education means helping address concerns. Walters tears schools and teachers down.

Being a board member means taking time to learn the job. Walters seemingly hasn’t tried to learn anything in his first seven months as state superintendent.

Your local school board listens to their neighbors and the larger community. Walters locks residents out of secret press conferences.

Your TPS Board of Education has a plan. Walters does, too, but not one that works on behalf of Tulsans.

I didn’t sign up for this takeover and neither did you. As a community, we must stop it: www.protecttps.com

Stacey Woolley has represented Tulsa Public Schools District 1 since 2019 and is in a second term as the board president. She is a mother of five, with two grown children and three attending TPS schools.