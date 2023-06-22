Related Content

Our Founders believed in a Godly nation. In recent history, we’ve drastically changed the Founders' hopes and beliefs in a nation under God.

Yet, this is the discussion we are having right now, today, in Oklahoma, that returns sensibility and faith back as an option in the classroom. It seems simple and logical in a country and state that prides itself on freedom, independence and empowerment of individuals and families.

School choice is a fundamental right that has been returned to parents to empower each and every kid with options that they’ve never received before. Enter the Catholic charter school conversation.

Currently, the liberal left has infiltrated Oklahoma's classrooms and have anchored themselves in promoting atheism as the state-run religion. They hold onto the argument of separation of church and state in order to exclude any reference or demonstration of faith at any level in schools.

Hence, this obsession to destroy all religiosity in schools has created atheism as the state-sponsored religion of choice.

Some have decided to redefine tradition and precedent, and impose themselves into a religious argument — spewing a long-winded Sunday morning sermon about why Oklahoma parents should not have the freedom to choose what is best for their children.

If you look at the left’s rationale, they never once point to the line in the U.S. Constitution that says that separation of church and state — that is because no such line exists. Their fervor and insistence on this phrase makes you believe that what they are telling you is law. Oklahomans see through this.

Instead of supporting liberty and upholding traditional family values, the left has focused its efforts on your classroom to undermine the very fabric of our country.

At stake is the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board’s approval of Catholic charter schools recently. The new rule would allow parents to use their own taxpayer dollars to send their children to a school of their choice — a decision that takes power away from the existing state and puts it into the hands of parents.

The board’s decision incensed the radical anti-Christian liberals so greatly that they spewed lies and a misunderstanding of the law at anyone who would listen.

The left argues that the government knows better than parents, and that tax dollars received for education belong to the state and its systems, not to the students that the state serves.

For the radical left to lie about our Founding Fathers, what they meant and how we should live our lives, is downright disrespectful and uncalled for. The people who hate our Founding Fathers are now ones who are trying to say any reference to faith must be stripped from the classroom.

I am proud to support all schools in our state that match our values. I will continue to empower parents; it’s the right thing to do. Religious charter schools are more than welcome in Oklahoma.

Ryan Walters is the Superintendent of Oklahoma’s State Department of Education.