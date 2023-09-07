Last year, 872 Oklahomans died by suicide. So far this year, Oklahoma suicide deaths are outpacing last year's total. During National Suicide Prevention Week, that begins Sunday, Oklahomans should take this opportunity to check in on each other.

We need to confront the fact that we have reached a historic number of suicide deaths following the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a crisis demanding our immediate attention and collective action.

The statistics are staggering and reflect the mental health needs in our communities. But there is hope, and resources are available. It is crucial that we spread awareness about them to save the lives of our friends, neighbors and family.

One resource is the recently established 988 Mental Health Lifeline. This lifeline connects Oklahomans to mental health professionals who can provide support over the phone through calls or texts. Your call will be answered in about 10 seconds.

In its first year alone, this free and confidential lifeline received almost 40,000 calls, demonstrating the need for accessible mental health services in our state.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, one in five Oklahomans need help with their mental health, ranging from routine to acute care. This statistic is a stark reminder that mental health affects individuals from all walks of life, regardless of age, gender or socioeconomic status.

We all need to have candid conversations about mental health and encourage those in need to reach out.

The 988 Mental Health Lifeline serves as a preventative measure to those in crisis and to those who want to locate resources in their hometown. By dialing these three digits, individuals can access the care they need, knowing help is just a phone call away. This initiative is a significant step forward in ensuring that mental health services are readily available to all Oklahomans.

With consent, 988 can also transport those in crisis to urgent care centers specializing in mental health located across the state. These centers provide in-person services for immediate attention. By expanding access to mental health care, we are taking a proactive approach to addressing suicide at its root causes and for those in crisis.

We should use and take pride in these resources as Oklahoma is leading the way in this new urgent care model. But, we also must promote mental health and encourage individuals to seek care without fear of judgment or discrimination. We must educate our communities about the warning signs of suicide and the importance of early intervention.

During this National Suicide Prevention Week, let us come together as a state and prioritize mental health. Let us reach out to our loved ones and remind them that they are not alone and help is available. By fostering compassion and understanding, we can save lives and build a brighter future for Oklahoma.

Oklahomans deserve access to care. We must use every resource at our disposal, like 988, to provide support and preventative treatment. By raising awareness and breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, we can ensure that no Oklahoman feels alone in their struggle.

Let us work towards a future where mental health is prioritized, and lives are saved.

Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, has served District 36 since 2018 and is vice chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.