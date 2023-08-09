I have spent most of the past two weeks responding to questions and concerns about what State Superintendent Ryan Walters will propose to the State Board of Education regarding the accreditation of Tulsa Public Schools at the next state board meeting, which will be on Aug. 24.

Although the formal recommendation from the Oklahoma State Department of Education is to accredit with two deficiencies, Walters has indicated he may instead propose a state government takeover or even annexing our schools.

The concerns and questions are coming from parents, retired teachers, pastors, employers, nurses, homeowners, grandparents, charity organizations, bankers, students, musicians, realtors, bus drivers, small business owners and more. Turns out, all Tulsans are TPS-connected folks.

The TPS district, like school systems all over Oklahoma, is a critical part of our ecosystem that provides the essential commodity of education to any and all comers. That’s been its business since its founding in 1898, and it has contributed to building a wonderful city with a bright future.

Of course, the district has room for improvement, and our kids deserve all of us demanding that with urgency.

But now we are confronted with the question of who should be overseeing and managing a plan for better outcomes at TPS? Can we trust the state superintendent of education who has lost more than 50 members of his staff from terminations and departures in just 6 months and has yet to turn campaign promises into a well-executed SDE program?

I would prefer Tulsa’s school board members who are elected by Tulsans. Their children attend these schools; they go to Sunday school with other Tulsans; they see TPS parents in the break room at work or weekly at youth football practice.

Do we want a takeover by a state superintendent who has thus far accrued only a record of chaos rather than results? Again, I would prefer to be led by the locally elected school board members who know the mascots of McLain and Elliot and East Central; who for 16 years have eaten Thanksgiving lunches with their children in the same elementary cafeteria; or who know the pastor at the church around the corner that hosts the pre-game team dinners.

No doubt the State Board of Education cares deeply about TPS students as they do all Oklahoma students. They carry the difficult weight of serving the state in voluntary roles.

While it would be understandably challenging for them to dig in deep to understand all 509 school boards around the state, serving 700,000 children, I would encourage them to take the time to do so here before adopting the state superintendent’s threat to strip TPS of accreditation eight days after students are in the classroom again.

TPS is just completing year one of a strategic plan to improve reading proficiency as well as its college- and career-readiness metric. Instead of SDE voting to abolish these metrics through a state government take over, I would hope these board members will each come visit, hear and learn about the progress underway.

The chaos caused by a sudden big government takeover as hinted at by Walters could only stall our children’s growth. This is not speculation. Several national studies of school governance models found no evidence that a state takeover improves academic achievement.

But Oklahomans don’t need research to tell us this. When has anything ever improved when the bureaucracy — and its decision makers — become larger and further removed from those impacted?

The vast majority of TPS parents and teachers want to maintain local control and are actively a part of driving the change underway. I know this because they are reaching out to me and many other public officials with concern, worry and fear.

The hope I share with them is that thoughtful leaders understand that whatever Walters proposes should be evaluated against his own record and with an eye on the direct impact on our most precious resource — our children.

With the current accreditation recommendation, the State Education Board knows the district is stable, safe and educating students. With that established, they can partner thoughtfully and strategically alongside the locally elected board and Tulsans to drive for better outcomes.

When we think about what our kids deserve — what’s really best for them — I can’t think of anything they need more than all of us working together to support them.

Rep. Suzanne Schreiber served on the Tulsa Public School Board from 2014-2022 and currently serves as the state representative for House District 70. She is also the mother of four children all of whom are attend or graduated from TPS.