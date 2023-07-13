State Superintendent Ryan Walters recently made some controversial comments about the Tulsa Race Massacre, suggesting that it could be taught without reference to race. A lot has been said about his remarks. I would like to connect the dots between this reprehensible rhetoric and the method behind this madness.

Yes, he was wrong to try to decouple matters of race from the discussion of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Like him, I’m a white man and a former teacher, but I can recognize the hard truths about American history without losing my love for America — and so can our students.

But the larger questions have to do with the timing of this event. Why is this happening now?

I observe that the current conflict has pushed stories of Walters’ financial malfeasance off the headlines. A recent audit questioned $29 million in the spending of federal money, including at least $8 million from his time as a nonprofit director and secretary of education. As state superintendent he controls a much larger budget.

The consequences of incompetence and malignant mismanagement are proportionally bigger. He’s already gutted his agency of dedicated experts, making it harder for the Oklahoma State Department of Education to operate properly and fulfill functions, like applying for federal grants and overseeing school lunch programs.

Moreover, this comes at a time of unrelenting pressure on our public school system. The pandemic exposed basic weaknesses in our education system. But rather than address and repair them, he has launched crusades against woke teachers, pornography in libraries and critical race theory — all without ever providing any proof of these things in our classrooms.

This year, the Legislature passed a $150 million tax credit for people attending private schools. I wonder if Walters will ever look in the private schools for the bogeymen he pursues in the public schools.

Of course he won’t. Walters is not interested in policing private schools but in transferring money to them.

The purpose of his crusade is to discredit and demonize public schools while politicians and lobbyists advance vouchers and other attacks on public schools. This is all, in the end, about money. We are transferring money away from public schools and toward affluent parents of kids already enrolled in private schools.

Next year, the private schools will raise tuition to capture those dollars, without submitting to standards of public transparency. There are 700,000 kids in public schools and about 35,000 in private schools. Private schools are disproportionately affluent and white. Public school populations are poorer and more diverse.

Walters would rather we not talk about this, so he provides us with a steady stream of controversy to make us look away. That’s his function. When he departs office, leaving our public schools in disarray, we will see the real impact of Walters’ approach to government.

Disrespecting the memory of the Tulsa Race Massacre is one thing, but cheating Oklahoma students out of a proper learning of history is his most hateful crime.

Rep. John Waldron, a Democrat, represents Tulsa’s District 77 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Previously, he worked as a social studies and history teacher at Booker T. Washington High School, earning the honors of Teacher of the Year, Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Secondary Educator of the Year and the University of Tulsa Teacher Inspiration Prize.