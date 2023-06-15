I recently attended a board retreat for First Step Male Diversion, a criminal justice program operating here in Tulsa. It serves a small number of nonviolent male offenders, providing them with counseling, job training, parenting lessons, housing and other supports as an alternative to incarceration.

Like a lot of scrappy start-ups, it spends a lot of time raising the money it needs to operate. But the results are impressive: 4% of its participants go back to prison, as opposed to 25% for those we send to prison. The others — many of them fathers, go on to live their lives and contribute to society.

I note that, as a result of State Questions 780 and 781, which led to commutations for nonviolent drug offenders, we have about 10,000 fewer prisoners in our state.

At about $18,000 per prisoner, that amounts to $180 million. Programs like First Step add to this positive dynamic, paying for themselves by reducing incarceration costs and putting young men’s lives back on track.

As a member of the House Democratic caucus, I oversaw the development of our criminal justice budget. We proposed to spend $130 million on a statewide system of drug courts and diversion programs and to end dependence on fines and fees charged by courts and district attorneys.

In the end, the budget proposed by the majority GOP added only about $11 million to these ends. Meanwhile, we budgeted $155 million next year for tax credits for private school vouchers, which will mostly go to families already enrolled in private schools.

It’s almost as though we found a perverse way to reverse the school-to-prison pipeline, the condition where, through our failure to address social problems, our young people move from school to prison without having a chance to develop.

Only in this new paradigm, we mine the savings of justice reform and spend it, not on expanding opportunities for reducing incarceration, but on subsidizing mostly affluent families and private schools.

I’m glad we have found ways to reduce the prison population, but let us not grow weary of doing good.

Let’s use state resources to invest in proven methods that turn people’s lives around, reduce the burden of criminal justice on Oklahoma families and saves the taxpayer money in the long run.

Rep. John Waldron, a Democrat, represents Tulsa’s District 77 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.