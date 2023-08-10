On Aug. 24 the State Board of Education will meet to discuss the fate of Tulsa Public Schools. State Superintendent Ryan Walters has said “all options are on the table.” That could include dissolving the school district or removing TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist and replacing her with one of his cronies.

Walters alludes to some problems: an unfortunate embezzlement scandal by an ex-employee, a delayed report submission, low test scores. These are true, but Tulsa is not the only district to have these problems. It’s not clear how he would address them by takeover.

And there are other cases around the state, including serious allegations involving coaches in rural towns, that Walters ignores.

In her tenure, Superintendent Joy Hofmeister issued more than 100 emergency suspensions. The only suspension he has sought so far is for Summer Boismier, who violated no policies and no longer serves in Oklahoma.

This man disregards any allegation that doesn’t serve his “war on woke” agenda. Why this fixation on Tulsa?

There’s an old story: a man comes to town preaching to the people. “Witches are among you! I can find them for you! Help me root out evil in this village!” In a few short weeks, chaos breaks out.

The weak, vulnerable and easily isolated are burned at the stake. All trust in neighbors is destroyed. It is a war of all against all. Then the witch finder leaves, his pockets jingling with gold. He leaves ruin in his wake.

Tulsa, this is happening to us right now. The man uses different words, like “religious liberty” and “indoctrination,” but the intent is the same.

TPS is easily targeted. It’s urban, majority-minority, female run. Many of its students share a legacy of generational poverty and trauma. It has a vibrant LGBTQ+ community. It also has the largest number of schools receiving federal improvement funds — monies he could control after a takeover of TPS free from legislative oversight.

And going after Tulsa is an excellent distraction from his mismanagement of his own department. Why is the professional staff being gutted? What is going on with state and federal aid numbers?

“Never mind,” he cries, “witches!”

He’s counting on the lure of hysteria to prowl his takeover. His followers are eager to show up for the drama. Who cares if these liberty-loving moms don’t actually have kids in our schools? All that matters is that this unruly mob’s appetite for revenge against a changing society is appeased.

And when it’s over, he will leave the state’s largest school district in ruins.

At that point, the witch finder, his pockets jingling with gold, will move on to the next target. Perhaps his road will take him to the governor’s office. Is that what we want for Oklahoma? It’s past time for citizens to stand up for a civil society, and tell this man “there are no witches here!”

Rep. John Waldron, a Democrat, represents Tulsa’s District 77 in the Oklahoma House. Previously, he worked as a social studies and history teacher at Booker T. Washington High School.