One of many biblical passages addressing the proper treatment of foreigners appears in the Book of Exodus 23:9, where it is written, “You shall not oppress a stranger, since you yourselves know the feelings of a stranger, for you also were strangers in the land of Egypt.”

Similarly, in Leviticus 19:34, God instructs the Israelites, “The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt; I am the Lord your God.”

Does this biblical command to base our present behavior on our collective past experiences still have relevance to those of us residing in present-day Oklahoma? Perhaps it does.

Recently I happened to watch for the first time John Ford’s 1940 film adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel "The Grapes of Wrath," which tells the story of the Joad family, who strike out for California to escape the poverty, hardship and drought of the Dust Bowl.

When their beaten-down truck finally coasts into California, the Joads find that conditions there for migrant families like themselves are not much better than what they have escaped. Jobs are scarce, wages are low, and the only housing available is in rundown campgrounds and shanty towns.

The fictional Joads embarked on a journey shared by tens of thousands of real-life Oklahoma families. In all, it was estimated that some 15% of Oklahoma’s population left for California, most during the Great Depression. The migrant workers and their families, disdainfully labeled Okies, were not met warmly by the local population, to say the least.

In 1936, Los Angeles police established a "'bum blockade'" at the California border to keep out undesirables, according to the Oklahoma Encyclopedia of History and Culture. In a new book, the cultural historian Greil Marcus writes, "It was a proud family legend that my grandfather was the only member of the San Jose Chamber of Commerce to vote against buying machine guns to keep the refugees from the Dust Bowl, the Okies, out of town."

Over time, Oklahoma’s migrant population overcame the squalor and hostility of those early days. Many Oklahomans moved into high-paying defense industry jobs during World War II and settled comfortably into the middle class. Merle Haggard and others helped transform the “Okie” label into a term of humor and pride.

Nowadays, even though many in our state fall well short of economic security, few Oklahomans are forced to leave our state to seek the basic necessities of life. But how are we treating those who are today walking in the battered shoes that Oklahomans wore not-so-many decades ago?

A recent article in the Tulsa World profiled members of the Oklahoma National Guard serving at the Texas-Mexico border ("Mission-focused: Oklahoma National Guard troops assisting at Texas-Mexico border," Aug. 13). Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered the deployment of the 50-member guard unit in July as part of a multi-state effort to support Texas Gov. Greg Abbot’s “Operation Lone Star security mission to deter and repel unlawful border crossings along the southern border.”

Most of those attempting the long and perilous journey to cross into the United States are fleeing hardships unimaginable to most of us — extreme poverty, violence, political oppression.

As one Oklahoma Guard member, Coleise Thomas of Muskogee, said as she gazed off through barbed wire at a group of young children and adults gathered across the Rio Grande, “It is heartbreaking to see those children, but that just shows me the level of desperation and tells me how bad it must be over there.”

There are no clear or easy solutions to our broken immigration system. But should it not be giving Oklahomans greater pause to be sending armed forces to the border to keep strangers out knowing that we, too, once were strangers?

David Blatt is director of strategic research and impact for Oklahoma Appleseed and previously served as executive director of Oklahoma Policy Institute and as an instructor in the master of public administration program at the University of Oklahoma. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.