Most people know the U.S. no longer manufactures many goods and products we once made domestically. But the average person thinks that trend applies mostly to simple goods.

The reality is far worse and can literally put lives at risk when supply disruptions occur. I’ve seen this many times in my field of medicine.

In urology, we often scope patients to diagnose bladder cancer. But in 2017 and again in 2022, we did not have access to sterile water. Why? Because the company that produced most of the sterile water was located in Puerto Rico, and there were production issues and trouble with supply disruption.

Sadly, that was not an isolated instance. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. lacked personal protective equipment to provide N95 and basic masks, most of which was produced in Asian countries.

A similar problem occurred when radioisotopes for nuclear medicine scans (used for cancer detection and heart-stress tests) could not be obtained — once again, because components were mostly produced offshore (in Europe), and there were supply-chain problems.

The U.S. had to ration IV contrast used for diagnostic imaging in early 2022 due to a work stoppage at a General Electric factory in Shanghai, China, taking six months to resolve. Those scans are used to diagnose, among other things, acute injuries and cancer.

Currently the U.S. is experiencing shortages of two medicines commonly used in chemotherapy treatments, Carboplatin and Cisplatin — both produced primarily by Intas Pharmaceuticals in India.

Sadly, the shortage has forced doctors to pick and choose which patients receive these medicines. Both medicines cure cancer and extend the lives of patients with incurable cancer. The loss of a few months or even weeks of life is significant to individuals trying to put their affairs in order and make their last goodbyes.

Our nation’s “solution” to this problem: import these two drugs from Qilu Pharmaceuticals, a non-FDA approved pharmaceutical company in China.

We have not simply offshored manufacturing of widgets and electronics. We have offshored production of many vital medical pharmaceuticals and equipment.

A majority of active pharmaceutical ingredients are made in China and India. China views the U.S. as a competitor. This situation gives that nation enormous influence over the U.S.

As recently as 1970, the U.S. and Japan produced most medicine used in our hospitals. But we’ve allowed that to slip away.

Clearly, the U.S. needs to get back into the manufacturing arena. And there are things we can do to reverse this trend. For example, I’ve supported efforts to launch pharmaceutical labs in Oklahoma that can produce many generic versions of drugs. But the FDA regulations are so restrictive that it is cost prohibitive. Why?

Obviously, if the U.S. were to become a manufacturing giant again, it would create many jobs, including middle-class jobs, that have been lost. When politicians discuss manufacturing, that is often emphasized.

But the loss of U.S. manufacturing involves more than lost wages and opportunity. It also involves loss of control over a nation’s destiny and the well-being of its citizens.

Rather than continue down the path we’re on today, where our lives may literally be in the hands of outside forces indifferent to whether we live or die, policymakers should reverse course and incentivize domestic production of all types of goods and services.

Otherwise, the day may come when the patient who is informed that he or she cannot receive timely medical treatment won’t be an anecdote — but you or someone you love.

Thomas M. Rashid, M.D., is a Tulsa urologist.