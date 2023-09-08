Every day, drivers choose gas stations with the lowest posted price, even if the savings are “only” a few cents a gallon. Yet, some government officials insist those same citizens are not similarly price conscious when it comes to state tax rates.

Common sense says otherwise as does available data. Census data shows people are moving out of high-tax states, such as New York and California, and disproportionately heading to states with no income tax, such as Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

Some officials dismiss those trends, arguing other factors lead people to those states. For example, they credit Florida’s beaches and mild winter weather with incentivizing relocation from New York. But the trend is not limited to Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

Alaska, Nevada, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming do not levy state income taxes, while New Hampshire doesn’t tax earned wages.

The “How money walks” website uses IRS data to determine how much income people bring with them when they move to a state, or take with them when they depart. That data shows South Dakota gained more than $2 billion in adjusted gross income as a result of migration from 1992 to 2021, and Wyoming gained nearly $4 billion in adjusted gross income during that time.

Neither state has ocean beaches or mild winter weather, and both are predominantly rural agriculture states. Yet, people have been opting to move there. In contrast, Oklahoma has experienced a net loss in adjusted gross income over the three decades tracked by the site.

Research by the Center for the American Experiment recently measured net domestic migration in each state from 2019 to 2022 based on Census Bureau figures. Florida and Texas ranked first and second, respectively, in net migration. Tennessee ranked sixth. Nevada ranked ninth.

The states losing the most citizens were California, New York, Illinois and New Jersey.

Put simply, states with high taxes, especially income taxes, have been hemorrhaging their population while states with no personal income tax are gaining population.

It’s true relocating from one state to another to reduce your income-tax burden requires much more effort than opting for a different gas station to save money at the pump. But the motive is the same, and people are clearly making the shift from one state to another to reduce their tax burden.

As one’s income increases, the incentive and ability to relocate for tax savings increases. Put simply, tax rates can drive high-income earners out of your state, reducing investment in new businesses in your state. Over time, that causes a loss of middle-income earners who must go elsewhere for opportunity.

The lesson for Oklahoma is obvious. Our state should seek to eliminate the personal income tax to attract more citizens with higher incomes. Over time, that will turbocharge our economy.

Oklahoma has been on the right path, lowering its top income tax rate from 7% in the 1990s to 4.75% today, with most of those cuts occurring from 2005 onward. And our state has reaped the benefits, enjoying strong net migration in recent years.

But we remain in a 50-state competition. Other states are not sitting idle. North Carolina is reducing its personal income-tax rate to 3.99%. Iowa is cutting its rate to 3.9%. Louisiana’s rate is still lower than Oklahoma’s rate. And, of course, our neighbor to the south has no income tax and continues to boom.

Taxes matter, and we shouldn’t ignore that reality.

Thomas Rashid, M.D., is a urology specialist in Tulsa