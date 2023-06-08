Now, more than ever, local nonprofits need community support. One nonprofit particularly meaningful to me is Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa. Meals on Wheels is a vital lifeline for thousands of senior citizens who live alone in our greater Tulsa community.

When I moved to Tulsa, I jumped at the opportunity to get involved with this organization. It has a stellar reputation nationwide, and as I've gotten more involved as its board chair, I have been surprised to learn how many individuals this organization touches.

So many people I have met have grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles and friends whose lives have been impacted by Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa.

However, financial challenges loom and are threatening this organization's ability to reach the growing demand of the senior community.

I’m calling on the philanthropic and generous community of Tulsa to rally behind this vital organization to help ensure that no senior goes hungry or feels forgotten. The fact is the demand for Meals on Wheels services has increased by 250% since 2018, and that need continues to grow every day.

There are several factors that have led to our challenges today.

The first is one many are tired of hearing about — the pandemic. I know it's easy to think the pandemic is behind us, but local organizations, particularly nonprofits, are still feeling its effects. It continues to manifest itself in fundraising, finance and community needs.

The pandemic dramatically increased the need for meals, causing Meals on Wheels to ramp up delivery threefold almost overnight. It received many generous one-time gifts from government and private donors during that very challenging time. Thankfully, the philanthropic community of Tulsa truly rallied around the nonprofit.

However, as we have come out of the pandemic, that need remains high — and is still growing — while those pandemic-era, one-time donations have stopped.

The second factor is that the senior population is the fastest-growing demographic in the state of Oklahoma. That growing older population paired with post-pandemic era need has left Meals on Wheels in a very challenging financial situation: trying to raise funds to keep up with this demand so we don't have to limit the number of meals being delivered.

The third factor is the inflation-driven increase in food prices. Meals on Wheels has experienced a 24% increase in meal cost in recent years. I’m sure we can all relate, as our grocery prices continue to climb.

The pandemic has also devastated volunteerism, on which the organization relies so heavily for meal delivery.

Meals on Wheels went from 900 weekly volunteer drivers to zero during the pandemic, and now we have crept back up to about 300, still fewer than the volunteers we had prior to the pandemic.

Through these statistics, when taken together, the need for support speaks for itself: a more than 60% decline in volunteerism, 250% increase in community need and 24% increase in meal cost.

Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa has become an irreplaceable lifeline for seniors. I'm calling on Tulsans to volunteer their time (approximately one hour per week to deliver meals), talent and treasure to ensure this organization’s long-term sustainability.

I am hoping that by spreading awareness of the financial challenges they face, we can inspire empathy for our vulnerable community members.

To donate, volunteer or find information, go to mealsonwheels.org.

Mark Hurley is the president and CEO of Explorer Pipeline in Tulsa. He is the board chair for Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa.