Tulsa Public Schools is under fire — and it’s not just students and families who will be impacted. As a business leader, I’m gravely concerned about the rhetoric coming from the state superintendent’s office.

To build the strongest workforce possible, we need the best possible teachers. We can’t do that if our state superintendent makes headlines calling teachers' unions a “terrorist organization.”

Nor can we prepare students for a diverse workforce if we’re telling them that “diversity,” “equity” and “inclusion” aren’t engines of progress, but woke propaganda.

Oklahoma deserves better — and as business leaders, we must speak up when politics threaten to put our students, families, and vibrant workforce at risk.

To be clear, it’s true that student outcomes at public schools across Oklahoma are abysmal, including at TPS. This shouldn’t be surprising, given that Oklahoma schools are some of the least funded in the nation, spending only $9,203 per child in 2019 (USA Facts).

Tulsa Public Schools, its counterpart in Oklahoma City, and many other schools across the state need the help and support of the Oklahoma State Board of Education — but State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ threat to put TPS on probation (or revoke its accreditation entirely) is not the way to do it.

Putting TPS on probation would let the state assume control of the district, giving the Oklahoma Board of Education power to unilaterally replace TPS leadership and override any decision of the locally elected school board.

This move threatens to undo the tremendous progress that has been made under TPS’s Pathways to Opportunity Plan — an improvement roadmap created jointly by the TPS community, TPS educators and the school board.

In the first year of closely monitoring student literacy growth under this plan, economically disadvantaged elementary and middle school students have seen close to a 10% jump in the percentage meeting projected reading growth targets on the MAP assessment. Forty percent of high schoolers are now on track for college and career readiness, a result achieved almost a full year earlier than expected.

We have no reason to believe that the OSDE under Walters will do any better — in fact, the evidence we do have suggests the district under Walters’ control would be much worse.

First, all available research suggests that state takeovers of school systems are rarely successful.

Second, since the state superintendent took office, metro school districts in Oklahoma have been swamped with hundreds of employee resignations throughout the school year. Many have cited frustration with Walter’s preoccupation with an imaginary enemy — the “woke educator” — while neglecting to provide real support and resources to teachers.

Third, a recent state audit showed gross mismanagement of federal funds under Walters, a matter which is now the focus of state and federal investigations.

Walters has been clear about his motivation for going after TPS. His vitriol against TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist and the district’s values of diversity, equity and inclusion are well-documented. He is vocal in his calls for a change in leadership at TPS, and he’s willing to achieve that result at the expense of the district’s students and families.

As a business leader and a TPS parent myself, I’m profoundly troubled by the OSDE’s targeting of TPS — particularly as it comes weeks before the start of the school year. I’m also deeply troubled by the inflammatory rhetoric that is a hallmark at OSDE board meetings and press events.

This is a critical moment. I urge fellow business leaders to join me in encouraging the State Board of Education to approve its own staff’s recommendation to accredit TPS with deficiencies at its Aug. 24 meeting — and to put an immediate end to the outrageous rhetoric and attention-seeking headlines that are damaging our students.

Otherwise, we can expect the impacts on our workforce to reverberate for years.

Sara Gallagher is a parents of a TPS student and small business owner.