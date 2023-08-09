We find ourselves facing a formidable challenge that threatens the very heart of our community: State Superintendent Ryan Walters' attempt to take over our school district.

This alarming prospect puts at risk the essence of what makes our schools great — local control, dedicated teachers, safe environments and a fulfilling educational experience for our children. If we fail to rally in defense of our schools, we risk unprecedented upheaval that could jeopardize the bright future we envision for our children.

At the core of this issue lies the crucial matter of local control.

Our locally and democratically elected school board members are voted into office to make choices for our kids. The TPS board has demonstrated an intimate understanding of the unique needs of our students and has tailored education in a way that nurtures their individual talents and potential.

This past year, the TPS board implemented a strategic plan of goals and guardrails that ushered in unprecedented advances in student outcomes. That plan came from months of public community meetings, surveys and outreach to residents, business leaders, parents and students.

By allowing Walters to impose his will, we risk losing our voice. Decisions vital to our children's growth may be made far from the context of our community's aspirations and values.

The heart of any successful school district is its exceptional teachers. The threat of a takeover has already instilled anxiety and uncertainty among our dedicated educators.

Many Tulsa teachers and staff fear for their jobs and worry that the state-imposed changes could lead to a mass exodus, robbing our children of the guidance and mentorship they deserve.

Walters has already seen more than 25% of the state education department staff depart in his first six months. If that were in TPS, it would mean losing 1,400-plus skilled educators and leaders, which would be a devastating blow to the quality of education we cherish.

Another possibility of great concern is the closure of TPS schools. That could require bussing TPS children to different schools or even different districts. This disruption would interfere with the stability and familiarity crucial for a child's educational journey and would threaten to tear apart the tightly-knit fabric of our community.

Our schools are more than just institutions; they are the center of our neighborhoods, bringing families and friends together. Above all, the safety of our children must never be compromised. Our local school district has implemented comprehensive support systems prioritizing the well-being of every student.

It is clear through complaints rendered at monthly state board meetings that Walters has no will to fight bullying and abuse in Oklahoma schools. He criticizes the very tools our compassionate and capable counselors utilize with students to thrive in a safe school environment.

Through the state takeover, these invaluable support networks for our students could be dismantled, exposing our children to unnecessary risks. Our community should not stand idly by while children's safety hangs in the balance.

We must unite as a community to defend our schools. Together, we can create a powerful force ensuring TPS prepares our children for a future where they can thrive academically and contribute positively to society.

Let us stand firm in our conviction that local control, the expertise of our teachers, and the safety of our children are non-negotiable. Let us seize this moment to demonstrate community strength.

Now is the time to act. Now is the time to rally. Now is the time to join thousands of us who have added our names to a petition to demand he stop the takeover. The petition is at ProtectTPS.com/sos_petition.

Let us protect our schools, preserve local control and secure the bright future our children deserve.

If Walters truly champions the voices of parents in their child’s education, as he claims, then he must pay attention to what TPS parents, like myself, are saying. He needs to stop playing political games with my daughter's education.

We, as TPS parents, need Walters on our side, not constantly attacking us.

Levi Patrick is the parent of a TPS student and spent eight years working at the Oklahoma State Education Department as the Assistant Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction and Director of Secondary Mathematics and Computer Science.