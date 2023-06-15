Any successful entrepreneur, or professional dancer, will tell you that they’ve had to fall on their face a time or two on the road to success. As a professional dancer turned software engineer, flexibility and strength have become hallmarks of my career.

I’m what many call a “boomerang” to Tulsa. I was born and raised here, spent time in a major city and then came back.

I moved to New York City in 2009 to pursue a career as a professional dancer, which resulted in a colorful decade of world tours, principal debuts and acclaim.

In order to sustain, I also wore many hats along the way, including managing venues, waiting tables, bartending and consulting. When the pandemic hit, I instantly lost my jobs in Manhattan. All of the opportunities I worked to build for myself over a decade were gone in the blink of an eye.

Unless I wished to drain my hard-earned life savings to remain a New Yorker, a major professional change was in order.

At 34-years old, I decided my dancing days had to end. It was time to go back to school and further my education to attain sustainable and pandemic-proof professional skills.

My partner and I researched a variety of mid-market cities experiencing explosive economic and cultural growth, but Tulsa stood out. Massive philanthropic investments in arts, culture, infrastructure and forward-thinking programs promised to make Tulsa a world-class city of the future.

Tulsa was the obvious choice for our next adventure.

Tulsa Remote offered my partner membership in their program and $10,000 to bring remote work from New York to Tulsa. I discovered Holberton Tulsa, a software development school that offers students an education in coding and technology at no upfront cost.

These opportunities together offered the perfect runway for our household to find footing during extremely uncertain times.

Holberton Tulsa is a peer-led software development program that offers many specialty curriculum tracks like web development and augmented/virtual reality, guided by an in-house framework that requires students to adhere to a specific order of operations when learning and iterating on new skills. Holberton’s framework teaches students how to ask questions, research and reach out for help when truly stuck.

Little did I know, these tenets would also be the keys to success as a budding entrepreneur.

Since graduating from Holberton in June of 2022, my newly learned skill set has allowed me to flourish. I have founded two small businesses, built websites and brands, developed publicly accessible augmented reality projects for the Downtown Tulsa Partnership, the SXSW Tulsa House and the upcoming Flywheel Festival.

I’m proud to be building events and safe spaces for the 2SGLBTQ+ community in Tulsa as co-founder of Studio 66/Center for Queer Prairie Studies. You can find our work at the upcoming Living Arts at “Monochromatica” on June 24.

Physical and mental stamina have been crucial components of my success. Thanks to investments by Holberton and Tulsa, just as I developed the physical stamina necessary to execute complex movements in dance, I now have a solid framework to develop, experiment and successfully build a future in tech.

Chris VanDenhende is the founder of 918 Creative Consulting and co-founded Studio 66/Center for Queer Prairie Studies, a nonprofit dedicated to offering arts-based events and programming in Tulsa. You can follow his work on Instagram at @chrisvanndy and @studio.66_.