My first paid gig as a guitar player was at a 1982 high school dance in Wheaton, Missouri. My final professional live performance was on July 4 at the Tulsa Folds of Honor festival with the Hifi Hillbillies.

As my 15-year-old daughter commented, "Not a bad run."

In May 2022, I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

For at least a year leading up to this diagnosis, I knew something wasn't right physically and mentally. I would have days of what I'd call "sponginess," in which my head felt tingling, and ringing in my ears would really ramp up. I also found myself not being able to focus, and my anxiety would increase.

My family noticed my gait had changed. I noticed shaking in my jaw and hands with occasional drool seeping out of the sides of my mouth — not a great look.

The strongest indicator was in my music ability. For a long time, I have been able on a drum kit to muster simple train beats with brushes on a snare on demos when recording at home. Somewhere during that year, I found I couldn't do that anymore.

Then, one day I was warming up with Eddie Van Halen's arpeggiated opening of "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" and found my fingers tripping over the strings in a way that I hadn't since learning the figure in 1979. After that I found myself struggling with basic guitar chords that I'd played for years.

The most noticeable thing was I couldn't sing in the way I was used to. I found myself with a soft voice that felt like it had no muscle control behind it. I've never had a great vocal ability, but it always did what I wanted to do. It was functional.

Now I can't always assemble my speaking in the way I want, especially if I'm trying to explain a new experience to someone. My hands get cold as ice.

It took four months to get an appointment with a neurologist after several months of back-and-forth with doctors. The health care system creates its own frustrations and doesn't provide an easy path.

At first, the medications stemmed most of the symptoms, but those grew ineffective. That's the thing about brain health and this disease: It's a constant search for the right combination of medications.

There are times when medications don't seem to work at all. I call those the "off days," which can be scary as hell. It can lead to some severe depression because it brings up thoughts of my mortality and what kind of demise truly awaits me. It can be more than a person can handle.

It's an ongoing process, but I'm hanging in there with the help of my family and friends.

Through it, guitar playing is my barometer of health.

The tremors that have infiltrated my left, fretting hand in the last couple of years have recently done the same with my picking hand. With two nervous, wobbly hands, the consistency is just not there with my playing and singing ability to be dependable to a band.

You're probably imagining Parkinson's as what you may have seen with Michael J. Fox or Muhammad Ali. But for a ton of us, it's a lot more subtle. Each patient has a different severity of symptoms.

For a guitar player, it doesn't take much unwanted movement of a hand to make that back-and-forth strumming action needed for anything from a country shuffle to a funk riff to be a thing of the past.

I can still type about the same rate as I always did (thanks to Mrs. McFadden from Parkwood High in Joplin, Missouri), and I was recently a chainsaw-wielding backyardigan after the June 18 windstorm (thanks to Ed Rossman for the chainsaw loan).

But playing guitar on a level that I want to be playing at is not really possible.

Some medications can have me doing a little better with motor skills in my hands. But having been through a few, I'm can tell you the success rate is, at best, on-again/off-again.

There are days when I have to force myself to practice. Many people have told me music is "good therapy" physically and to keep at it.

For me, it's not always great on an emotional level. It's frustrating beyond explanation not to be able to physically do the craft at the level you've worked hard to reach.

All of that being said, I know I will always be grabbing a guitar or bass, recording at home, slapping on vocals when — and if — I have a vocal "on day," and trying to write that one damn song that connects with the masses.

Forty-one years at a career is a good run; I'm very lucky for each and every one.

Jeff Graham has been a professional singer-songwriter playing solo and in bands from Oklahoma to Tennessee. Also, he is a special education teacher and married since 1998 to Tulsa World Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham.