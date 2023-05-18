President Gerald Ford authorized National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week in 1974 to celebrate important professionals who provide care in our communities. This year, EMS Week runs through May 27.

In Tulsa, EMSA is using National EMS Week as a time to reflect on the progress we promised since the pandemic. It has been an incredibly challenging time for health care organizations, and, like our hospital partners, the EMS industry is faced with record-breaking volume.

We are seeing an 11% jump in transport volume compared to 2020. We’ve had to be innovative as we rebuild our workforce and ensure EMSA's vision for the future remains viable.

One important step was to create a talent pipeline to build the EMS profession for years to come. Our new EMSA Advantage program provides paid, in-house EMT training for high school/GED-equivalent graduates in exchange for an 18-month contract after graduation.

More than 40 of these individuals are now licensed and credentialed EMTs working to serve communities. These new providers have allowed us to eliminate contract EMT labor and save thousands of dollars each month. We look forward to watching these EMTs thrive in the EMS industry.

And the pipeline continues beyond EMSA Advantage. After one year as EMTs in the EMSA system, these graduates can apply for our in-house Paramedic School, which has graduated more than 100 system paramedics in Tulsa over the last 10 years.

Beyond EMSA Advantage graduates, we employ more than 250 individuals dedicated to providing superior care to every patient who needs us. Through the hard work of this team, we have improved response times in the Tulsa metro, despite continuing to see record-high call volume.

The entire EMSA team is committed to exceptional pre-hospital care, and EMSA recently received a perfect score from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services. EMSA is one of only two CAAS-accredited systems in Oklahoma.

CAAS is the industry-recognized international independent board of accreditation for ambulance services and sets comprehensive standards and establishes best practices for EMS operations in areas such as organizational management, financial management, clinical standards, human resources, communication center operations, safe operations and risk management.

This National EMS Week, join me in celebrating the incredible men and women of the EMSA Team and other EMS providers in the Tulsa area.

Johna Easley is the president and CEO of EMSA.