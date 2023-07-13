If you discovered a major crack in the foundation of your home, whether there for one or 100 years, you would seek remediation. Such a crack, left unrepaired, would become a generational problem, hurting your property values, cutting into your financial resources and devaluing your economic outlook.

What if tied up in that house was your entire wealth, and now it was near worthless? Perhaps you would look to insurance or the previous owner, but you would not say, “Well, that’s just part of history.” You would not be satisfied with authorities shifting blame or leaving you on your own to contend with it.

This would be even more true if you didn't cause the damage, but it was your city who willfully did it with abundant documentation, evidence and witnesses as proof. How would you feel if the city even acknowledged and apologized for it, but fought and obstructed every effort for compensation, decade after decade?

Last week, Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall dismissed a lawsuit that sought reparations for victims and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The written order left little explanation but included an argument from defendants that compensation for the near total destruction of Greenwood would impose a “significant burden” on the government’s financial stability.

The three living survivors, Viola Fletcher, Lessie Benningfield Randle and Hughes “Uncle Red” Van Ellis are in their 100s and were children when the attack occurred. But they have lived with the impact of this major crack in their foundations their entire lives. Their own financial stability — and the stability of an entire section of Tulsa — was significantly burdened by that coordinated assault on Greenwood.

It was clearly an injustice, an act of racial violence.

That is not debated, even by the people who seek to minimize, deflect and whitewash the race massacre. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was, as the City Council unanimously approved in a resolution at the 100th anniversary of the attack, a case of “racially motivated acts of violence perpetrated against Black Tulsans in Greenwood in 1921.”

But this massacre wasn’t taught in high school history classes in Tulsa for most of those 100 years, nor was there any real attempt to offer compensation. Efforts started in the weeks after the massacre, when B.C Franklin and other attorneys prepared a case from the tents that then served as their homes, and insurance companies denied claims from Black residents because it was called a “riot.”

Franklin’s case was dismissed, as were many other efforts over the past century, including a disregard for reparations in the recommendations from the legislatively created Tulsa Race Riot Commission in 2001.

The report detailed how the failings of the legal proceedings were from a concerted effort among systems and people in power. They obfuscated, denied and redirected to disarm an obvious moral imperative to repair damages that any fair reading of history places, at least in part, at the feet of the city of Tulsa.

Why? Because the city benefitted greatly from the destruction and reclamation of the Greenwood District. Even as residents worked to rebuild their neighborhood, the Tulsa Real Estate Exchange and city government worked to rezone and redraw fire code restrictions. The City Commission produced a master plan that moved Greenwood residents farther north, freeing up valuable land for redevelopment.

Today, on that land, I watch baseball games, attend concerts, go to First Friday art crawls and participate in other events. And yet, even in an atmosphere more conducive to expression of remorse, even admission of responsibility of some degree, the effort to deny justice continues. Only now, the argument is the passage of time, as if there could be a statute of limitations on moral obligation.

The foundation of our city has a giant crack in it. The dismissal of this case does not negate the moral obligations and the need to repair the damage, for we understand that the healing of this racial wound will be soothed by no other salve.

We don’t have to wait for a court to order compensation. We don’t need a judge to say what the right thing is to do. We know what happened, and we have acknowledged the damage.

The only reason a lawsuit exists is because the city of Tulsa still won't do what is morally obligated. That there may be a “significant burden” should not prevent the city from doing the right thing.

Survivors of Japanese internment, Tuskegee experiments and 1923 race massacre in Rosewood, Florida, have seen reparations. It can and must be done. The significant moral burden we bear demands it.

The Rev. Chris Moore is senior minister at the Fellowship Congregational United Church of Christ in Tulsa.