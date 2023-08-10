Between 2021 and 2023, counties across America were on the frontlines responding to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the American Rescue Plan Act, Tulsa County received more than $125 million to invest and respond to the direct impacts of the pandemic and to mitigate preexisting community conditions exacerbated by the pandemic.

The purposes of the ARPA funds were different from those of the earlier CARES — Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security — Act pandemic relief funds distributed by the county in 2020.

Here is a simple analogy to distinguish between these purposes: The CARES funds received during the worst of the pandemic were to buy people apples; the ARPA funds received were to plant orchards.

At the outset of the ARPA initiative, Tulsa County commissioners, working with the County Clerk’s Office, adopted a framework to address the most urgent needs in Tulsa County, including:

• A collaborative engagement process with key public and private sector partners across Tulsa County to identify transformative initiatives;

• An inclusive process of outreach to those in need of assistance;

• A transparent evaluation of needs for those who applied for assistance; and

• High level oversight to ensure that the proposed expenditures were both eligible and impactful.

The Board of County Commissioners actively engaged with partners from the business community, nonprofit agencies, municipalities, tribes and philanthropic foundations in designing the ARPA Recovery Community Investment Plan.

Working together, the Tulsa County team established six investment goals for the ARPA funds with the intent to address a broad spectrum of critical community needs.

Those included supporting regional health and wellness, supporting tourism and hospitality, addressing workforce development, expanding local business capacity and development, improving justice and public safety and improving infrastructure.

Tulsa County’s ARPA Recovery Community Investment Plan made significant transformational impacts countywide. Several examples of these projects can be shown.

At Berryhill Schools, funds were used to remove and replace the septic system next to the school with a sanitary sewer line connected to Sand Springs. In Broken Arrow, funding increased the number of enrolled student nurses and improved the indoor air quality at the Senior Citizens Center.

In Collinsville, the septic system in the industrial park was removed and replaced with updated water and sewer systems. The Bridging Hunger Food Pantry in Jenks received support to address food insecurity.

The Muscogee Nation received support for its Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center, and investments were made in Owasso's water and sanitary wastewater infrastructure.

Veterans of Foreign Wars centers in Tulsa and Collinsville were able to upgrade air quality with replaced HVAC systems. Tulsa International Airport was provided $7 million toward an upgraded airport tower.

Contributions were made to the construction at Oklahoma State University Medical Center and a new Veterans Hospital to be located in downtown Tulsa.

The county was a key contributor to Tulsa Community Foundation’s airlines restoration program for nonstop flights to Washington, D.C., and New York.

In Tulsa, several agencies received funding for projects to improve their services and facilities. Those groups included Morton Health Center for a drive-through pharmacy, the Family Safety Center, North Tulsa Construction School, the Tulsa Area United Way, the Parent Child Center, OKPOP, the Tulsa Health Department and Crossover Community School.

Tulsa County’s support of more than 25 nonprofit agencies allowed them to continue providing services at a time when lost revenue made that difficult. Those program were in housing, food insecurity, employment, job training, education, veterans, health care, mental health care and child care.

The county enhanced services provided by the Sheriff’s Office, Expo Square, the Election Board, Social Services, District Courts, Parks, River Parks and the Family Justice Center.

Tulsa County was recognized by the National Association of Counties as a national leader on the effective use of ARPA funds. The national organization showcased Tulsa County’s achievements at its 2022 annual conference.

Karen Keith is a Tulsa County commissioner, and Terry Simonson is director of governmental relations and a former Tulsa World Community Advisory Board member.