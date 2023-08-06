Early in August, the first cohort in The University of Tulsa’s nurse anesthesia doctoral program will complete coursework and clinical preparation and join the nearly 700 certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) caring for Oklahomans daily. This is a momentous occasion, as these 14 students are the first nurse anesthesia class to graduate in the state.

TU’s Oxley College of Health & Natural Sciences is proud that these students and this program, which began in 2020, provide an invaluable service to Tulsa and Oklahoma. As anesthesia providers, they will play a crucial role in advancing health care and ensuring the well-being of our families, friends and neighbors. This esteemed program not only produces highly skilled nurse anesthetists but also contributes significantly to the health care profession, the local economy and the overall quality of life in our community.

TU’s nurse anesthesia program produces compassionate providers who will excel in the field of anesthesia nursing. On average, each of the 14 CRNA graduates began the doctoral journey with at least five years as an ICU registered nurse and more than 9,000 clinical hours of experience. During the past three years, rigorous didactic courses and simulation experiences prepared each graduate to complete an additional 2,400 hours of advanced practice clinical time and an average of 950 cases. These accomplishments far exceed the national requirements.

These skilled practitioners will administer safe, effective and high-quality anesthesia care, thereby improving patient outcomes and experiences. With their expertise, these nurse anesthetists will provide anesthesia for surgical, obstetric and medical procedures in hospitals, clinics and other facilities, elevating the standards of health care delivery locally and regionally and filling a critical demand. As of 2019, CRNAs were the sole anesthesia providers in 26 Oklahoma counties, with 32 counties having no anesthesia providers.

The graduates play a crucial role in bridging the health care gaps in underserved parts of our state, as they are equipped to provide vital services in rural and remote areas. This training ensures that all patients have access to care regardless of their location. Having a clinical doctorate in nursing practice, the graduates will implement research-based best practices and become health policy change agents, creating a healthier, safer Oklahoma.

The program’s impact extends beyond health care, too. By training and retaining skilled health care professionals in Tulsa, TU’s nurse anesthesia program boosts the local economy. Graduates will quickly find employment within the state, bolstering the workforce and stimulating economic growth. Moreover, by attracting more than 150 students from California to Kentucky, this specialized program brings diverse talent to Tulsa, enriching the city’s cultural and intellectual landscape.

As we recognize the profound importance of quality health care, we must celebrate the first class of TU’s doctoral-prepared nurse anesthetists and appreciate and support Oklahoma’s only nurse anesthesia program for its many contributions. Whether in person or online, TU’s growing number of nursing programs nurture professionals, fostering a sense of responsibility and service to our community.