I am 21 years old and a college student at the University of Oklahoma living here in Tulsa. Also, I am transgender and nonbinary, meaning that I do not identify with either male or female.

Recent legislation attacking my community in our state has been devastating.

I’m sure when most people think of transgender individuals, they think of trans women. Most of the talk around us reflects that. But “trans” is just an umbrella for identities different than the gender assigned at birth.

So a trans person can be a trans man, genderqueer, two-spirit or any number of other identities.

Despite what many people may say, we have existed as long as humans have. Much evidence exists pointing to cultures throughout history with their own established genders outside of male or female, especially before European colonialism.

My community is incredibly diverse, with a range of experiences, perspectives and cultures. We have just been living our lives here in Oklahoma, and all over the country, but these bills could make it difficult to continue.

As of the time of writing, according to the Trans Legislation Tracker, 543 bills targeting transgender individuals have been proposed across the country, with 70 of them having already passed into law.

Though Oklahoma's legislative session has concluded, there were battles for our health care.

Senate Bill 613, which bans all gender-affirming health care for anyone younger than 18, passed the House 73-18 and Senate 37-8, followed by Gov. Kevin Stitt's approval. It's being challenged in court by six transgender youths.

One that didn't pass but could be resurrected in future sessions is House Bill 2177, which would have made it difficult for me to receive hormone treatments. Those treatments are now medically necessary, even if they were not critical for my mental well-being.

I may have been forced to leave to state to find health care services and medication. If it comes to that — either moving away or regular out-of-state travel for this care — I will be able to do so because I have a support system.

But so many people in my community do not. It is extremely common for transgender children and teens to be kicked out.

Transgender adults are chronically underemployed due to a lack of legal protection in the workplace. Due to the lack of support many transgender people experience, many trans individuals are low-income.

Combine being trans with other challenges, such as having financial issues and trauma from being marginalized, and you have a population of people who end up homeless and unemployed at much higher rates than cisgender (non-trans) individuals.

Trans people just want to live with the same rights to medical and bodily autonomy that the general population possesses.

Most major medical institutions support the need for gender-affirming care for transgender youths and adults, including the World Health Organization, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association.

The science shows that health care is the most effective tool for helping us. However, I do not believe legislators care about the science. That is why it is so important for everyday people to do what they can to be an ally.

Laws targeting transgender people’s rights are not popular with the general public, and yet they continue to pass. Politicians should be representing the people whose lives their laws affect, and we need to remind them.

As constituents, we have the power to elect representatives and to call about issues for which we are passionate. We can organize protests, donate to local LGBTQ+ organizations, and show support for our transgender family members, friends and members of our community.

I want people to know that these laws are literally killing us. They're trying to stop us from existing.

The rates of suicidality of transgender people is the highest in our population. A National Institutes of Health report from 2020 found that 82% of transgender people have considered killing themselves and that 40% have attempted suicide. For youths, that jumps to 86% suicidality and 56% attempt to take their lives.

That report mirrors research from The Trevor Project, which also found higher risk for depression as compared to youths who are cisgender and straight, including cisgender members of the LGBTQ+ community.

This is direct result of a lack of acceptance and the recent attacks by our elected leaders. I've already had several friends flee Oklahoma.

I’m watching a genocide of my community happen in front of me because ambitious politicians need a vulnerable group to target in an attempt to amass more power.

Make no mistake: This will not end until they erase us or until we stop them. That's why I'm going to fight as hard as I can for us, for my people.

Please, show your support, and be on the right side of history.

Cassie Middlebrook is a university student living in the Tulsa area.

