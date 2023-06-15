Imagine an informed vision for a life well-lived — healthy children born to strong parent(s), early learning opportunities assuring school readiness, resources promising school success, training programs fostering workforce prosperity, and healthy aging in communities where every person is valued.

We are fortunate to have known someone who led us to understand this vision.

Phil Dessauer, former executive director of the Community Service Council of Tulsa, died May 31 in Cary, North Carolina, at age 74. He was committed to building a vision that facilitated success for all. He was a devoted area leader in health and human services, bringing communities together to find solutions.

For those who spent time with Phil, we experienced his drive, even if he was a bit of a curmudgeon, a frustrated professor — which we all loved — and definitely a data wonk.

Now it is hard to imagine a world without him.

All who knew Phil know his good deeds where the Community Service Council is concerned. It became a strong community-based planning and research nonprofit in health and human services, one of the strongest in the nation. Phil even generated the first national council association.

We see the results of Phil’s perseverance in early childhood education and prevention in abuse and neglect initiatives like Jump Start, Children First, Tulsa’s Childcare Resource Center, 5-star-rated child care programs, HeadStart, Educare and Project Link.

The Community Service Council provided community understanding about the importance of maternal, child and adolescent health and developed recognized school wraparound services for kids and families like FAST, Carrera and Community Schools’ programs.

We remember the Blue Book, Helpline, Babyline and 211, which is a social services helpline sustained despite challenges, owing a big thanks to Jim Lyall. Under Phil's leadership, there were also disability innovations establishing in-home programs through an Alliance on Disabilities and a Long-Term Care Authority creating Medicaid waiver programs and advocacy for full funding for developmental disabilities home-based services alongside ADvantage Medicaid programs for aging and disabilities.

Phil assured investments in mental health care and affordable housing, A Way Home for Tulsa, Housing First coalitions and advocacy for veterans. We can’t forget the Community Service Council's Weather Coalition, which provided air conditioners during hot summers, and initiatives that joined Hispanic networks.

During Phil's tenure, the Community Service Council fought for people living with HIV and AIDS and oversaw efforts like Healthy Start for young mothers. He helped found Tulsa’s drug and mental health courts, advocated for DVIS and forged successful job-promoting programs.

Always guided by data, Phil was informed by research, especially census data, impacting poverty.

With Jan Figart, Phil established a Census Information Center, providing nonprofits and governments information for studies and grant requests. The list of Phil's contributions to Tulsa could go on.

Phil was an extraordinary leader, but he would be the first to say that he could not have shaped the Community Service Council's path without enthusiastic volunteers and staff.

Many civic leaders joined him and the late Dan Arthrell in consortiums like the council's Metropolitan Human Services Commission to focus on solutions for effectively leveraging resources. Unsurprisingly, Phil walked legislative halls often and traveled to other states to see best practices first hand. He routinely went to Washington, D.C., to share notes with the best and the brightest.

Phil was the epitome of community diplomacy, knowing who needed to be at the table and tirelessly assuring community understanding about investing in our most important asset — our people.

We say goodbye to Phil Dessauer with great sadness, for he was a man who genuinely led a life well-lived. May his legacy and character remain a blessing to us all.

Laura Dempsey, Ph.D., is the Community Service Council’s former director of the Tulsa Area Alliance on Disabilities.