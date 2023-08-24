I grew up Mormon. I served a two-year mission and got married in the temple. The whole nine yards. Around 2014, I left my faith.

Nearly 10 years later, my wife is still an active member of the church, and just recently I started going back as a way to support her and our four kids. But I don’t call myself Mormon anymore.

Leaving any religion, simply put, is not easy. Feelings of lost community and navigating feelings of abandonment as you unravel and question everything you’ve ever learned. It’s really hard.

I used to be a university writing teacher, too. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, my wife and I lost our teaching jobs. I pivoted into a career in data, while she climbed her way from part-time hourly employee to vice president of operations in less than 18 months.

That last sentence underestimates the emotional toll of leaving the classroom for an “industry” career.

Like religion, academia is steeped in tradition, culture, and dogma. To be a part of such a community is a truly beautiful feeling. Belonging. Longing to be. To be more than yourself. So often, this is what pure religion is: togetherness.

When I left my faith, I was ripped from that togetherness — even if I was doing the ripping myself. There are still scars forming, but that means healing is happening, too.

When I canceled class in March 2020, I didn’t know it would be my last time teaching in a classroom. The last time I could identify as a teacher. New wounds that felt all too familiar.

It’s been three years since I was a teacher, and I miss it. I miss being in a classroom, bantering with students before we started class, encouraging them to do their best work. So much to miss.

But also there’s a lot I don’t.

There is — and continues to be — an exodus of teachers from kindergarten through graduate school, and they’re leaving for a reason.

Educators do what they do for so little because it’s a profession that taps those same altruistic tendrils of community as religion: people wanting to do good for and with others.

After pandemics and politics? The classroom has been stripped of those altruistic payoffs. “Doing good” or “teaching as a calling” just isn’t enough anymore.

It’s not worth the emotional toll, and even though it’s voluntary, like my leaving my faith, new wounds are opening that will take time to heal.

With summer drawing to a close and schools opening their doors again, there are dozens of teachers setting up their classrooms, tired and discouraged after a seemingly unsuccessful job search.

One of the hardest parts about finding a job as a teacher is feeling like you can only look during the summer, but that creates two problems.

First, you aren’t giving yourself enough focused time. A full job search is going to take six to eight months.

Second, you’re competing with a massive influx of other teachers doing the same thing.

So if you’re a teacher heading back to the classroom looking for a way out, here are two things I recommend:

Prepare your classroom and your content for someone else to take over with two weeks’ notice. Don’t feel like you’re abandoning your students or your colleagues. If you prepare, you aren’t abandoning.

Also, find a community. Don’t feel like you are in this alone.

As someone who craves community myself, I’m doing what I can to build it. That is what led me to offering free professional networking events for those leaving the classroom at 1 p.m. on Sundays at 223 N. Main St. in downtown Tulsa. All involved in education — teachers, staff, administrators, students — are welcome.

The events are not to weaken education but to give those who dedicated themselves to it options. It is an offer of support.

Eric James Stephens, Ph.D., is a former writing teacher who pivoted into a career in data analytics in the construction industry.