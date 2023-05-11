Most Oklahomans recognize that taxes are an illustration of community; they are what we contribute to live and thrive in a functioning society.

During the last two decades, Oklahoma lawmakers have implemented a host of tax cuts that were promised to bring prosperity to all. Instead, they weakened the state’s ability to deliver vital services and programs as our population grows and inflation rises.

In Oklahoma, our tax dollars pay for things like public schools that educate 90% of Oklahoma students and ensure that the rest of us can live in an educated society. Taxes pay for the roads and the bridges that get us safely to work, and on which businesses transport goods. Taxes pay for water systems and sewer systems and firefighters.

So many of the services that have become integrated into the very fabric of our lives depend on the tax dollars that Oklahomans collectively spend.

Beyond the immediate impacts, the success of future generations depends on state leaders’ thoughtful and forward-looking decisions today.

If we fail to invest in public schools today, what will the workforce of 2035 look like? If we fail to fix crumbling infrastructure now, it will cost considerably more in the future.

We’ve learned this lesson the hard way, as Oklahoma has not always made proactive and necessary investments in our shared success. We see the impacts of past choices in our state’s outcomes today.

We can look around us to see evidence of Oklahoma’s historical under-investments that have created significant and detrimental impacts on individuals and our communities.

However, we have the power to rectify these past wrongs. Lawmakers can invest in programs and services that will start to improve these outcomes that are dependent on adequate and stable state revenue.

For example, if state leaders appropriated funds towards supplementing SNAP benefits or providing universal free school lunches, child food insecurity would decrease.

If the state further expanded eligibility for SoonerCare (the state’s health care program for low-income residents), more Oklahomans would have access to insurance. Increased reimbursement rates for health care providers would increase access in rural areas that have long been underserved.

If we directed more funding towards mitigating the teacher shortage, imagine what the state’s reading proficiency standards and college readiness outcomes might look like.

Leaders of both political parties have been responsible for tax cuts that have weakened the ability for state programs to deliver vital services. As state revenue has failed to keep up with a growing population and inflation, many state agencies have lost significant buying power as they work to deliver essential services.

Lawmakers who move forward with further tax cuts and revenue reductions this year would be short-sighted. Such decisions would mean that they are content with Oklahoma’s status quo that is characterized by abysmal outcomes.

If we continue to accept high levels of poverty, food insecurity, un-insurance, infant mortality and poor reading proficiency and college readiness — what happens next? What does our workforce look like in 30 years? How do we hope to attract new businesses or new residents?

The state’s future success is dependent on the revenue and funding choices our state leaders make today.

Emma Morris is the health care and fiscal policy analyst for the Oklahoma Policy Institute.