America is at a crossroads, and we are having difficulty choosing between animus and civility. Many are choosing to find comfort in denigrating others rather than in finding common ground.

We’re seeing folks choose blaming over solutions, hyperbole over substance. We’re seeing this at the local, state and national level. It’s time to try a new approach.

Imagine for a moment that you couldn’t speak ill of someone or their ideas. The only way to address something or someone that you disagree with would be to make your own case for how to improve the situation. You couldn’t make personal attacks or quote bogus “facts.”

What this would mean is that you would have to give serious thought on how to improve a situation and communicate those thoughts clearly, and not merely rely on tearing down or criticizing the other side.

In 1997, Dr. P. M. Forni, a faculty member at Johns Hopkins University, became the principal founder of the Johns Hopkins Civility Project, which examined the importance of civility in human society and encouraged the practice of it.

He wrote two books on the topic, "Choosing Civility: The Twenty-Five Rules of Considerate Conduct," published in 2002, and "The Civility Solution: What to Do When People Are Rude" (2010).

Upon Dr. Forni's death in 2018, the New York Times stated, "The first book is how not to be rude, and the second book is what to do when other people are rude to you . Civility, to Dr. Forni, was not just a matter of learning and observing rules of good manners. It was something with very real consequences.

"Civility means less stress, which has advantages like improved health, safer driving and more productivity at work.

"Lack of civility, he argued, is also more than a matter of semantics. ‘Acts of violence are often the result of an exchange of acts of rudeness that spiral out of control,’ he told ‘The Christian Science Monitor’ in 2007. ‘Disrespect can lead to bloodshed. By keeping the levels of incivility down we keep the levels of violence down.’”

We are living in turbulent times. Every day we read of another mass shooting. Every day another video goes viral that is attacking someone’s beliefs, views or values.

Before we overreact to some slight that we have felt, let’s pause and take a breath and ask ourselves, “Was this really an affront to me, or do I simply not agree with what was said? And, if I simply don’t agree, how should I react?”

We need to take time to listen to understand the other person or the other side, not listen merely to respond by pouncing on their character or their beliefs or their position.

In a civil society, there is dialogue. And it’s quite possible to be respectful toward someone with whom we disagree without being unkind. We only diminish our own worth when we denigrate others.

This day, let us choose a path of civility. Let us approach one another with respect and dignity. And let us make every effort to find common ground and strive to build a world of peace and harmony.

Ken Busby is the executive director and CEO of the Route 66 Alliance and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.