One of State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ stipulations for Tulsa Public Schools is that every teacher be taught the science of reading.

If he’d done his homework he’d know that we spent our content cycles (90-minute professional learning required weekly) last year learning exactly that. In fact, you can’t find a teacher in TPS who doesn’t know that reading proficiency is a top priority.

Elementary students take a Map Fluency test four to five times a year that assesses precisely the foundational reading skills they’re struggling in. This is separate from the Map Growth testing that assesses cumulative learning in all content areas.

Students are then placed in a small group to receive targeted interventions with other students who need that skill, even if it’s below their grade level (or above their grade level, for that matter).

Every teacher in the building teaches reading — even music, physical education, math and science teachers and teaching assistants. Every student receives 30 minutes a day of targeted reading instruction at their skill level, in addition to grade level content (Google "Walk to Read"). For Walk to Read, we’re required to use curriculum based in the science of reading.

In addition to this, those students most at risk in the lower percentiles receive an extra 20 minutes of direct instruction while other students work on a digital reading program.

All in all, elementary students receive 90 minutes of English language arts instruction (using curriculum based in the science of reading), 30 minutes of writing instruction, 30 minutes of targeted intervention with a different teacher and 20 more minutes of targeted intervention with their teacher.

That’s nearly three hours of their school day spent specifically on literacy skills.

This is more direct, explicit and targeted than I’ve ever seen, and it’s an aggressive approach to increase reading proficiency district wide. We’ve been doing it for two years, and it’s working.

Our reading scores have improved since we implemented the new English language arts curriculum and Walk to Read program, and they will continue to improve because we’re doing what’s best for kids.

If Walters had done his homework he would know that.

If he’d done his homework, he’d also know some of the real reasons students in our district are struggling to read:

• Poor Attendance — Chronic absences are a huge factor in whether a student is proficient in reading by third grade. This is one we have focused on heavily through our MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support) initiative. This is also directly influenced by poverty.

• Poverty — TPS is a Title 1 district, meaning the majority of our students qualify for free and reduced meals and experience the far-reaching effects of poverty. When your basic needs aren’t being met, it’s hard to learn. Also, students who experience poverty come to school knowing significantly fewer words than those who don’t and struggle with phonological awareness and syntax.

• Undiagnosed learning disabilities — When a student is consistently underperforming, regardless of interventions, we recommend them for psychological testing to see if there are underlying conditions.

This one is directly associated with poor attendance, because teachers cannot recommend a child to be tested if their attendance is below a certain threshold. This means they cannot receive critical support from our incredible special education teachers or crucial accommodations for testing.

• Trauma — Kids in poverty often experience more trauma. Trauma affects things like language and communication and the ability to learn because children are in a constant state of fight or flight. This also contributes to behavioral problems, which detract from the learning environment for all learners. This is why there is heavy focus on social-emotional learning in our schools.

If he’d done his homework, Walters would know these are the real areas where our district, and others, need support, not criticism and threats.

I ask him to please do his homework. We’ve done ours.

Missy Boudiette has 16 years experience as an educator, including five years in Tulsa Public Schools, where she currently works as a first-grade teacher.