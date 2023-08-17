Recently, State Superintendent Ryan Walters has gestured toward revoking the accreditation of the Tulsa Public Schools. Walters’s threats risk more than disrupting the learning environment of TPS students. They also invite a broader reckoning over the Supreme Court’s monumental 2020 opinion in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

McGirt is the most important Indian law case in over 100 years, one with particular meaning for Oklahoma. In McGirt, the Supreme Court ruled that, because of a series of treaties with the Creek Nation, the State of Oklahoma “has no right to prosecute Indians for crimes committed in a portion of Northeastern Oklahoma that includes most of the city of Tulsa.”

In the years since McGirt was decided, Oklahoma’s public officials have had three basic reactions to the opinion.

One approach has been to ignore McGirt in the hopes that the Supreme Court will reverse and repudiate its decision. (This reaction has been deflated by subsequent Supreme Court decisions that accept and elaborate the fundamental holding of McGirt.)

A second approach has been to assert that the profound impact of McGirt is limited to criminal matters. A third approach accepts the fundamental holding of McGirt that the state of Oklahoma lacks sovereignty over much of Green Country and explores what follows from this sea change.

We believe that McGirt means what it says: Sooner or later there will be a reckoning with the implications of the decision. Sovereignty involves more than criminal law. It also involves the power to tax, the power to regulate and the power to organize public resources (such as schools).

The most sensible way to reckon with McGirt is for the tribes whose sovereignty is vindicated by the decision to work together with municipalities and other entities (like school boards) to solve the challenges of governing. There are excellent, local models for how these kinds of partnerships can work.

Statewide, however, these collaborations have not yet arisen. Nor has there been any statewide effort to address other, important questions related to sovereignty (for example, related to income and property tax revenue).

Walters’s scheme to take over TPS threatens Native American students both directly and indirectly. TPS educates well over 3,000 Native American students, which is unsurprising since the city of Tulsa resides across three different tribal territories and all of Tulsa’s public schools sit on traditional tribal lands.

Furthermore, thanks to the revenue-sharing formula used by the state Department of Education, TPS disburses significant revenue to the state education system, funds that serve students in communities statewide. Native students in Anadarko, Claremore, Okmulgee, Seminole and Tahlequah would be disrupted by Walters’s plot just as Native students in Tulsa would.

In the wake of these threats, it is easy to envision that tribes could begin to assert their sovereignty in ways that would have a lasting impact on the collection of revenue and much more.

We hope that cooler heads prevail and the State Board of Education does not de-accredit TPS. However, if Walters succeeds in disrupting the status quo regarding TPS, then the reverberations could extend far beyond the realm of education.

Reconciling Oklahoma’s sovereignty with tribal sovereignty will be a monumental task for our political leaders going forward. At least, that’s what we reckon.

Marc Roark is professor of law and associate dean for faculty development at the University of Tulsa College of Law, where he teaches and researches Indian law, property and housing law. Stephen Galoob is professor of law at the University of Tulsa College of Law, where he teaches and researches criminal law, criminal procedure and legal ethics. Both are parents of children enrolled in Tulsa Public Schools.