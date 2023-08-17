Urban public schools serve all students, regardless of background, skill, test scores and learning abilities. To educate them, Tulsa Public Schools must coordinate with and answer to teachers, parents, administrators, politicians, neighbors and other stakeholders — all with their own interests, ideas and opinions.

I’ve read the TPS strategic plan and seen first-hand the commitment shown by its employees and supporters. While there is plenty of room for improvement, recent political actions by State Superintendent Ryan Walters threaten to undo this delicate balance and undermine our kids' learning opportunities.

My kids were fortunate to attend some of Tulsa’s best public schools, with some great teachers but also with some of the worst. The worst teachers ultimately left TPS: tired of teaching, unwilling to change or pushed out for bad performance.

Good teachers know how to motivate students, keep them interested and challenge them. In a large urban school district, administrators cannot be in schools constantly, so they must motivate, evaluate and train teachers.

As any corporate or nonprofit officer will say, finding and keeping quality people is required for success. Good teachers are hard to find, and TPS must attract and maintain high-quality teachers.

During the past several years, teachers have fled the profession due to low pay, inadequate appreciation and COVID-19's dangers and uncertainty. And now because they are under attack by many of Oklahoma's elected leaders.

Some of my kids’ best teachers no longer teach at TPS.

When Superintendent Deborah Gist arrived in Tulsa in 2015, many had concerns based on her reputation as reformer in the role as the Rhode Island state superintendent. The worry was that she would fire TPS teachers and impose unproven programs.

At the time, Oklahoma was cutting education budgets at a record pace, with teachers experiencing low pay and even lower morale. Had Gist gone with that expected approach, it would have chased away good teachers and negatively impacted student learning.

Instead, Gist motivated teachers through an improved teacher evaluation model and community support programs, and developed a data analytics program to better identify students needing assistance. When teachers marched in 2018 to the Oklahoma Capitol in protest of low wages and insufficient support, she marched with them.

For those, like Walters, who have labeled teacher unions “terrorist organizations,” Gist’s support of teachers has made her a natural enemy.

Under Gist, TPS implemented strategic plans against which performance is measured. It was implemented last year, the board reports schools met their first-year goals. Gist's contract is based on whether schools meet those academic goals.

Many of those attacking TPS would have preferred Gist fire teachers and demolish their union, an organization that exists to support teachers who may be unfairly targeted for political reasons.

Walters and his supporters have accused teachers of being “Marxist,” indoctrinating students with “woke” ideology and distributing “pornographic” materials. They seek to include Christian religious programming even for non-Christians. They seek to punish teachers — such as by revoking teaching licenses — based on political positions.

For parents dealing with a teacher who should be in a different profession, I sympathize. Yet TPS teachers are for the most part extraordinary, and TPS needs more of them to support students.

That's what's important — good teachers who are motivated and trained to inspire students.

If Walters is interested in helping students, he should put aside his personal bias and provide the resources needed to improve outcomes. Support systems are essential to success.

Students do not need political vendettas against the teachers.

The Oklahoma Legislature allocated a funding increase for public schools, which could help attract good teachers. TPS has a measurable plan.

It would be a shame if Walters’ misguided attack on TPS undermines this progress and left our public schools once again struggling, just as they are about to improve.

Adam Kupetsky is a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board and public school advocate.