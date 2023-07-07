There may be one thing we all agree on: Race shouldn’t determine one’s access to higher education. But it does, and the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision gutting affirmative action measures now leaves this problem unchecked.

As a former assistant dean in medical education and, currently, as a vice president of health equity, I am deeply troubled that the decision will further threaten the health of minoritized communities.

In a 6-3 decision, the court ruled that institutions of higher education cannot consider race in admissions. The irony in this decision is that, affirmative action aside, race has always determined who has access to higher education.

Just as social determinants of health shape the health inequities that many communities of color experience, “social determinants of education” explain many of the education gaps that exist between communities.

An individual’s ZIP code is directly linked to their chances of attaining a college degree. The impact of where someone lives exerts itself well before high school. A ZIP code’s direct impact on education begins as soon as a child enters the public school system.

With a community’s income taxes and property taxes being the primary funding source for its public schools, under-resourced neighborhoods beget underfunded schools; underfunded schools beget unprepared students.

Also correlated to ZIP code is — you guessed it — a person’s race.

Children of color are much more likely to live in under-developed neighborhoods. In most occasions, American cities remain as segregated as they were in the 1960s. This segregation did not happen organically, or de facto. It happened de jure, or by law.

Municipal, state and federal laws drove Black, Indigenous and people of color into undesirable neighborhoods by limiting their access to affordable housing and mortgage loans.

For Black, Latinx and Indigenous communities, race has always determined access to higher education. Affirmative action serves as a check against systemic injustices that are far from just “a thing of the past.”

The court's decision will further limit people of color's access to higher education and threatens to worsen health inequities of communities who cannot afford it. Education is highly correlated to health outcomes, with attainment of a college degree granting individuals the health benefits that education provides. But this is not the only barrier to health equity that was fortified by the decision.

As the push notification came through of the news when the decision was made public, the first thought I had was how devastating this ruling will be for the U.S. medical education system that, even with affirmative action in some states, has only managed to muster up a physician workforce that is just 11% Black, Hispanic and Native American, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The move threatens a medical school’s ability to consider an applicant’s cultural experience in admissions processes, devaluing what diverse candidates contribute. Our health care system and the communities it serves cannot afford to lose access to valuable candidates from underrepresented backgrounds. The lack of representation that already exists simply costs lives.

A spring 2023 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association quantified the impact of a Black doctor on the health of the doctor's community. The research came to a very simple conclusion: More Black doctors in a county improves the life expectancy and health of Black people in the county.

Advocates in medical education have been aware of this for years, and their hard work has brought success to fruition.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, in 2021, 11% of first-year medical students were Black, which was a 10% increase from the previous year. That kind of jump had not been previously experienced. This precious momentum we have gained, however, is now threatened by the U.S. Supreme Court's attack on equity.

For the six justices who voted against affirmative action, it is this naive and dangerous notion that we do, or can ever, live in a “colorblind” society that continues to plague the progress of minoritized people.

Justice Ketanji Brown said it best, “The point is this: Given our history, the origin of persistent race-linked gaps should be no mystery. It has never been a deficiency of Black Americans’ desire or ability to, in Frederick Douglass’s words, ‘stand on (their) own legs.’ Rather, it was always simply what Justice (John Marshall) Harlan recognized 140 years ago – the persistent and pernicious denial of ‘what had already been done in every State of the Union for the white race.’”

Sadly, we continue to follow, it seems, every small step forward with two large, damning, steps backward.

Jabraan Pasha, M.D., is the vice president of health equity and Tulsa market medical director for Juno Medical and the founder and CEO of Lean In DEI. He is a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.