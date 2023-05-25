Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

If you’ve visited some of the Tulsa area’s popular attractions recently then you know tourism is booming in our region and throughout Oklahoma. It’s an exciting time for the sooner state.

Statewide, Oklahoma is on an upswing. According to statistics from Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell’s office, the economic impact of tourism in Oklahoma in 2021 topped $10 billion.

The Tulsa region is getting national attention for its culture, history, natural beauty and family friendly attractions: Gathering Place, Philbrook Museum, Bob Dylan Museum, Woody Guthrie Center as well as the Arkansas River and the many nearby beautiful lakes. But the crown jewel of tourism in Tulsa is that famous highway, the Mother Road — Route 66.

“Route 66 is not only a part of Tulsa's history; our 28-mile stretch is part of our DNA and key to our tourism ecosystem,” said Renee McKenney, senior vice president of tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber and president of Tulsa Regional Tourism.

“People from around the world hear about the story of Route 66 and Cyrus Avery, who lived in Tulsa and is buried here, and they want to travel the Mother Road to experience what the Capital of Route 66 is all about.”

According to McKenney’s office, the 28-mile stretch includes eight unique business districts in Tulsa: Blue Dome District, Cathedral District, Gateway District, Kendall Whittier Main Street, Meadow Gold District, Route 66 Main Street, Tulsa Market District and University District.

Other highlights:

• Mother Road Market - Located on Route 66, it’s Oklahoma’s first nonprofit food hall, with a massive outdoor patio and Route 66-themed miniature golf course.

• Tulsa Route 66 Commission - Tulsa created this commission to support and continue promotion and development along the historic Route 66 in Tulsa. This team is currently assisting with the Neon Sign Grant Program.

• Neon Sign Grant Program - This program encourages installation of exterior signage containing at least 25% external neon or alternative LED lighting within the Route 66 Overlay District which provides a spot for pedestrians and enhancing the tourist experience.

This is why AAA of Oklahoma is proud to be the force behind the AAA Route 66 Road Fest, June 23-25 at SageNet Center at Expo Square. Information is found at route66roadfest.com.

This incredible interactive event celebrates the history and future of Route 66 with an immersive exhibit that will take you on a journey through the last 10 decades. You will also enjoy a big classic car show, vintage RV Park, miniature golf, pinewood derby, virtual reality, an activity center for kids (and adults) with interactive hands-on art projects and more than 100 local merchants.

The Road Fest will attract visitors from around the region and even around the world.

And this event is a big boost to the local economy. Using the economic impact calculator from Destinations International, the Tulsa Regional Tourism office reports that the 2022 AAA Route 66 Road Fest in Tulsa provided the following estimated impact from business sales to the region: $2,177,358 in direct sales and in total the impact topped $3.7 million.

We believe this is just the beginning.

In three short years our country will be celebrating the centennial of Route 66, and Tulsa will be the epicenter of celebrations planned over the next three years, stretching from Chicago to Los Angeles.

I invite you to join me and many other community and state leaders to celebrate this iconic highway. You will likely learn something new and have a lot of fun while doing it.

Jared Peterson is the executive vice president of AAA Oklahoma.