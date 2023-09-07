“Where were you on September 11th?” It is a question uttered countless times in the 22 years since that day forever changed the world, generations of Americans and our very way of life.

It was the Kennedy assassination meets the Challenger Shuttle explosion and hurricane rolled into one. It was murder and mayhem that spread from the Word Trade Center in New York City to the Pentagon in Virginia and to a field in rural Pennsylvania.

My story and journey would not be complete without observing the indelible mark it left. As a college freshman, it was the siren call for me to enlist in the Army and then become a Tulsa Firefighter.

Beyond the effects 9/11 had on each of us individually, there were significant shifts in our community still felt today. We owe it to those lost that day, and in the conflicts since, to carry on, heal and grow. Through reflection and action, the day of national tragedy that scarred our collective memory became transformative.

Throughout the day and into the night on 9/11, we saw service and sacrifice in the flesh-and-blood deeds of heroic first responders and ordinary citizens. They all made risks to help others in the aftermath.

We will never forget the bravest of the brave in the 343 New York firefighters who died climbing the Twin Towers, rescuing thousands. They died side-by-side with 72 law enforcement officers. They remind us what may be required on any given day in uniform.

The work and grave danger did not end when the towers fell. What followed was eight months of recovery in the most austere environment imaginable. Night and day, first responders and workers fought through fire, smoke, toxic fumes and unknown hazards to save what could be saved.

And who could forget the America of September 12th? We witnessed the awesome power of unity and solidarity. We were, even if just for a moment, one nation.

Americans came together, transcending differences of race, religion and socio-economic backgrounds. Every community across this nation displayed renewed care and compassion for their fellow man and woman.

When we stand together, we are capable of overcoming even the toughest of times. Let us pledge to seek unity and embrace our differences as strengths that enrich our community.

The value of preparedness and resilience came to the forefront.

The formation of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its corresponding state offices have prevented and mitigated countless natural and manmade disasters. The adoption of Presidential Security Directives reached affected how the Tulsa Fire Department joins with local, county, state and tribal entities in responding to large and small incidents.

September was established as “National Preparedness Month,” and community partnerships between public safety agencies, nonprofits and the private sector have flourished. The combined efforts has meant lives saved and economic continuity.

The more effective the response and recovery process, the stronger the safety net for the vulnerable. The willingness to prepare, the foresight to plan, and the heart to respond have been fortified by the examples witnessed on 9/11.

So, what of the future?

Hard as it is to believe, we now have Tulsa Fire Academy classes filled with cadets not yet born in September 2001. Many more were too young to know how life has changed since then.

The challenge falls to those of us with memories of those dark days to pass along the lessons and to explain the meaning of what was learned.

One way is through the annual Tulsa Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. A symbolic labor founded by Tulsa Fire Capt. Joey Marshall. He leads hundreds of first responders in full gear up and down the 40-story First Place Tower in downtown Tulsa three times to equal the height of the Twin Towers.

Before each climb, Marshall reminds us why we’re there, what was lost and those we will never forget. We must commit to being prepared and resilient, exhibit the strength of unity and solidarity, and tell stories of service and sacrifice.

In times of growing division and strife, may we each choose to remember the lessons this anniversary represents and heed our better angels for the good of all.

Matt Lay is president of Tulsa Firefighters IAFF Local 176, an Iraq War veteran and member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.